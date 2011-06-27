Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

danielk1974 , 04/07/2011

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My wife got this car as her ultimate SUV dream vehicle. She had wanted one for 15 years. We got a good deal and she traded in her Lexus LX 570. We went from a peaceful cocoon of luxury to a rough and randy tank. She absolutely loves it. There is truly nothing else like it on the road. However, it is not very comfortable to drive. Steering is heavy. Acceleration is slow. The engine is loud. The seats are not comfortable. And yet everytime she looks at it, she loves it a little more. I don't like driving it at all, but that's why she tells me its her car, not mine.