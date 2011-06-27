Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

2012 E350 Sport chunks , 10/31/2011 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Took delivery of my 2012 MB E350 Sport "Launch Car" a little over a week ago. I must say this is my first Mercedes and I am very impressed with fit and finish and the upgraded engine. I test drove the new Audi A6, Lexus GS and the Infinity offerings. None of those cars had the warm classic feel of the MB. Even the new A6, while it is fast, the interior felt too busy and esoteric all at the same time. Report Abuse

Really like my E350 Sport lawcar , 03/29/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Having previously leased Lexus GS and BMW 5 series cars, this was my first Mercedes. It is a sporty luxury car rather than a luxury sport car. It drives very good (although not as tight as other sportier cars, it still handles nicely). The cabin is beautiful. The control system is about the same as other similar cars, and does take getting used to. I haven't had problems on the car, and drive daily in city driving. Very happy with this car. Report Abuse

I got a Lemon Mercedes mercedes16 , 03/26/2012 31 of 33 people found this review helpful This is my mercedes car No 5. Leased on 2-27-12. Ondrive home from dealership open hood signal was on It took some effort by 3 people to shut hood. next week A/C was not working, took it to dealership they fixed it. Some leaky valve I was told. on 3-21-12 dead battery.Car was towed to dealership on 3-22-12 new battery installed. Car is still at dealership we are trying to work with them. Road side service is overloaded with calls asking to call back unless it is an emergency. Looks like Lots of lemons on road. One review on cars.com is very alarming. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever poppy42 , 06/16/2013 E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I traded a 2008 E350 Sport for a 2012 E350 Sport primarily to get the more fuel efficient engine and an updated Command System. The Command System is a huge improvement; but I have been somewhat disappointed in the fuel efficiency. The EPA projected a 25% improvement (16/24 vs 20/30), but I have seen just a 10% improvement. Mind you, 19/29 in normal driving is not to be laughed at, but not what I expected. On a 1700 mile road trip which included several hundred miles of mountain driving, I did average 31.7 mpg. I would say that this car is more comfortable than the 2008. This is my fourth E Class and they just keep getting better. I have now owned this car for 3 years and logged 32,000 miles. It is without a doubt the best car I have ever owned. Normally after 3 years I would be looking for another car, but no matter what I drive, it just doesn't measure up to this car. I have maintained it "by the book", and the only surprise I have had is that I had to replace the motor mounts at 50,000 miles and this was covered by my CPO warranty. My favorite "creature features" are Keyless-Go and Bluetooth phone and audio. On my morning commute, I have to merge into heavy high speed traffic. This car has plenty of smooth power. 11/15/19--In the past, I would certainly have had at least one other car by this time. I have driven the new E Class Mercedes, the GLE and GLC and none compares to my 2012 E350. Yes, some of the new passive safety features are desirable, but certainly not worth $35 to $40,000 additional dollars. My 2012 E350 Sport still rides and handles like a dream. I have had about $2000 in unexpected repairs, but this is still the best car I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse