Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
Nothing like it!
I test drove the BMW, Saab, Audi, caddy. The e320 blows them away. Benz is the top dog!
Who Needs An SUV?
I hate mini-vans! Give me a car or a truck. A MV is neither. Anyway, it was time to replace the wife's van and she wanted a new one. "How about an SUV?" I said. "NO WAY" came the reply. The not so obvious but perfect answer was an E320 4-Matic Wagon. Room for the "Soccer Mom" chores, AWD for the snow, and handling that makes you forget it's a wagon! 23+ MPG at speed, try that in an SUV. Just go buy one!
Elegant traveling for the family
I've been looking at some of the new 08 E350 wagons offered from Mercedes and although they're beautiful, my 02 E320 wagon still looks nearly as sleek and stylish, so I may hang on to it for a little longer. the car has almost 100k miles on it and it still runs like it did brand new! (always used synthetic motor oil and premium gasoline) I just put new Continetal tires on it along w/ a wheel alignment and the car doesnt vibrate at all even when cruising in excess of 80 mph. This car still gets 24.5 mpg on the highway! It has plenty of cargo room and AWD for the snow making it perfect for ski trips up to the mountains. while its not sexy, you gotta admit its stylish for a family car.
Sure beats an SUV
Great alternative to an SUV....Much more comfortable and safer with a much lower center of gravity...
Great car
Love the automobile. Tire wear has been good. I just recently replaced them. This is the best experience I have had with any automobile in this area. My first experience with a lexury automoble. Bad experience with light bulbs- I have never owned an automobile that burned out so many, Merecedes replaced all of them under warrenty except the last two. They were marker lights and were easy to replace.Total cost for both was $2.25. Experience with the dealership has been great except that a mechanic missed a bad tire once. Cupholder in front is not the greatest.
