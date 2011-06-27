  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1999 E-Class
Overview
See E-Class Inventory
See E-Class Inventory
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8Inline 6
Combined MPG211926
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg17/24 mpg23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/527.5 mi.358.7/506.4 mi.485.3/675.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG211926
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm244 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l4.3 l3.0 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 5500 rpm275 hp @ 5750 rpm174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasDiesel
CylindersV6V8Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableStandardStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.nono
Length190.4 in.189.4 in.189.4 in.
Curb weight3757 lbs.3702 lbs.3691 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Black
  • Parchment
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Parchment
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Parchment
  • Parchment
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Black
See E-Class InventorySee E-Class InventorySee E-Class Inventory

Related Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles