Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Diesel
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|19
|26
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|23/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.8/527.5 mi.
|358.7/506.4 mi.
|485.3/675.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|19
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
|Torque
|232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|244 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|4.3 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 5500 rpm
|275 hp @ 5750 rpm
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|no
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Diesel
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Standard
|Standard
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|69 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Length
|190.4 in.
|189.4 in.
|189.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3757 lbs.
|3702 lbs.
|3691 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.2 cu.ft.
|15.3 cu.ft.
|15.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.3 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Wheel base
|111.5 in.
|111.5 in.
|111.5 in.
|Width
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
