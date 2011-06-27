Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Mercedes Money Pit or_cagirl , 09/15/2013 7 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this wagon in Portland from a European used car dealership a few years ago. It only had 105 thousand miles, interior and exterior in great condition. My previous car was a 91 Volvo wagon and lasted 20 years but with teens being over 6'2, the Mercedes wagon has more leg room than the Volvos. Car ran well for the first year, then the mechanical problems started one after another. The cost for just an oil change is minimum $200.00. I paid $6000.00 for the car in 2010. Since then I have put over $10.000 into it in repairs. I spent less on my Volvo in the 20 years I owned it. I love the room of the E320 but the cost has been a nightmare. Caution before you buy!!!! Report Abuse

My 5th Mercedes, still good, not best. Steve H. , 02/20/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned 3 E class. this is really a fine vehicle. quality definitely less than a German car used to be. 1 sensor after another need to be replaced. Ride quality still better than average wagon. 4matic works great in snow. Steering wheel feels the best in all cars I had owned (more than 40). Dealership service is very good, free pick up and delivery to my house. Of course, invoices is nothing under $1000. Re-sell value is BAD. I paid $30K 3 years ago, now worth $12-13K only. HVAC is far worse than Japanese cars. Even my "S" class AC still not good as my 1991 Lexus. Well, still receive a lot of complements in parking lot. Report Abuse

definitely not a Toyota bdkman , 01/15/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nice ride, comfort & decent traction,reliability is lacking.I have had Japanese designed & manufactured cars for the past 10 years or so so I was expecting the Benz to be comparable - not so.The car is plagued with little annoying problems that I won't tolerate.Like an old set of Christmas lights I never know which light will not be out next. Sunroof broke just out of warrany $300, engine gives off a nice blue smoke cloud when it starts, CD changer broke(CD's entombed inside, various unexplained glitches in the stability control electronics & in the electronic throttle control. Low fuel pressure trips Engine Light too! Report Abuse

Get ready for headaches!!! steven e , 03/06/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful extremely frustrated . I have had annoying problems ever since buying. Passenger side mirror popped out when a child brushed with a knapsack. Had to have an entire new unit. new retaining clip would have worked. Pneumatic seat controls went with a $700 repair quote. Driving light bulb had to be replaced requiring a lift to get the car high enough to remove panels. Single windshield wiper is a royal pain. If there is not quite enough water on the window, the wiper skips across. A couple of hours of that will make you put a gun in your mouth! Report Abuse