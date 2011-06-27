Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fantastic car
Just bought the car a week ago and I am very happy. Even with 275k miles on it, it still runs like new. 20 years later it still has more style then most cars going down the road. great gas millage as well, for a 90's car.
My experience w/ E320
I find that finding someone who won't take advantage of you while fixing these cars is a very rare find. My suggestion is to get a code reader and diagnose problems yourself. Goto an online store like Az autohaus to buy parts or ebay and get parts to put on yourself. Most aren't tough, but will save you alot of money. Known problems are air mass sensors($), the ac fan relay. Ours has been relatively inexpensive to own, but I can see how you could get taken with one of these cars. The dealerships will charge big $ for simple problems. Good luck, these cars still drive better than new cars. Made with quality, but some bad parts spoil the bunch. Great mileage though and smooth power.
E420 Review
I bought this car used, with extra low milage, from an owner in Italy. Although I was never a MB nut, I can see why people love the brand. It is, for a 13 year old car, a step above most cars that are supposedly younger, better etc. and cost the same if not more. While reliability is an issue in the W210's, you can't expect a 13 year old car to be flawless or not experience any mechanical failures from wear and tear. From my research, the W210's are the last of the proper German engineered and assembled MB's (some say the W124's were the last such breed). If you are planning on buying a used W210, especially the E420, take it to an honest MB dealer and get it thoroughly checked. Then enjoy.
230K, and wont stop!
I bought this car as a sensible break from my usual buying habit of things small, German, and fast. I bought it from a little old lady who's family were taking the keys from her hand. The price of the car was peanuts, but this in no way reflected on the quality of the car. It had been well taken care of. I'm amazed that a car with almost a quarter million miles on it can glide down the road, accelerating with ample power comparable to modern cars, while shifting almost undetectably. This is a magical car. The styling in the modern eye is completely milktoast. Ive found that this is because the lines and cues of this car have been so heavily sampled by other makes, that it blends into the background. You look like everyone when everyone wants to look like you.
One of the Best Cars Ever Owned!
I have owned vehicles from Lexus to Cadillac. My Lexus LS400 I put over 30,000 Mi on it with nothing but problems. The Caddy Proved to be a money pit also. So Far I have now owned 3 Mercedes Benz. I had 2 Class 2002 models (leases) for 3 years and had zero problems. I decided several years ago to pay cash for a 1997 e320 sedan 6 cylinder model. I have put over 120,000 mi on this beast and the only problem was to replace the heater sensor 15 bucks. With normal maintenance changing the oil every 3000 mi, It has been a solid car " A Tank." This has to be the most durable and most dependable car ever owned! Annual Maintenance costs are lower than both Lexus Autos I owned. Highly Recommended!
