Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 98,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
*One Owner*, E 420, 4D Sedan, 4.2L V8, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Alloy wheels. 5-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF72F3VA260499
Stock: MC0499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 218,620 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,495
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1997 Mercedes Benz E320 3.2 Liter L6, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Bose Premium Sound Stereo Multi Disc CD, Dual Power Leather, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Moon Roof, Power Windows & Door Locks, Telescoping Wheel, Traction Control, $2495 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF55F5VA441782
Stock: 441782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-21-2018
- 81,314 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$12,979$2,265 Below Market
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! LOCALLY OWNED ALWAYS GARAGE KEPT UNIQUELY SPEC'D W124 E320 CABRIOLET! RUNS AND DRIVES NICELY. COMES WITH BOOKS AND MANUALS AND 2 DRIVER KEYS/1 VALET KEY. LAST YEAR BUILT AND HIGHLY COLLECTIBLE COLOR COMBINATION! ONLY 3676 E320 CABRIOLETS PRODUCED IN 1995. MOST EXPENSIVE MERCEDES MADE THAT YEAR. CONVERTIBLE TOP HAS BEEN RECENTLY REPLACED WITH BRAND NEW TOP AND IS FUNCTIONAL. MERCEDES HAS REPLACED THE RAMS AND HYDRAULICS. PUMP IS IN GOOD CONDITION. RECEIPTS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. *DISCLAIMER: TOP ONLY WORKS WITH FULL POWER IF ALL ACCESSORIES AND AIR CONDITIONING ARE TURNED OFF. IT WILL OPERATE ON ITS OWN JUST AT A LOWER VOLTAGE.*EXTERIOR IS POLAR WHITE WITH BLUE LEATHER INTERIOR. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:3.2L INLINE 6 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION OEM MACHINE FACED WHEELS ON MICHELIN TIRES RADIO OUTDOOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY POWER FRONT SEATS CRUISE CONTROL POWER TELESCOPING STEERING COLUMN ALARM SYSTEM INSULATING GREEN GLASS HEADLIGHT CLEANING SYSTEM ACTIVE BASS SPEAKER SYSTEM AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBEA66E9SC276847
Stock: C6847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,970 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
The handcrafted and built E320 Cabriolet has won accolades over the years on the perfection of quality and performance. Built to offer a 4 seater alternative to the SL lineup these cars were sold rapidly and held their value very well. With over a $80k MSRP when new these are now becoming a future collectible and ones with such low miles are demanding high premiums. The car offered here was sold new in the state of Oklahoma, where is spent the first ten years of its life. The car was then transferred to a party in Georgia where it resided until it made its way to Grand Rapids, MI. Throughout its life journey, the car has always been well kept, enjoyed as secondary car, and properly serviced. Today, at 46970 miles, the car remains wonderful original condition throughout. Imperial red exterior paint remains vibrant, the original interior show very well in all areas showing wonderful patina congruent with age and miles, and the convertible top appears as new.. Recent services included: Water pump, new tires, new valve cover gaskets, air filter, oil and filter, brake fluid flush and fill and new wipers. Car is optioned nicely from the factory with; power seats with driver side memory, 15in alloy wheels, power telescope steering wheel, leather seats, heated front seats, power convertible top, factory stereo, climate control and power window/locks/mirrors. Vehicle is a pleasure to drive and it is very apparent on how these hand-built cars have become so heavily in demand. Less than 5k of these were produced in 1995 and a fraction of those were in this ultra-rare color combo. Car comes complete with original books with original portfolio, original tool role, recent service records and a clean CARFAX showing owner history on indicating routine service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBEA66EXSC278381
Stock: P4308A L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,713 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,000
Topsfield Motor Company - Topsfield / Massachusetts
1995 Mercedes Benz E320 Cabriolet w/only 65k Miles...........Finished in Black over Tan Leather for a Sharp Color Combination.......Car Has Been Garaged and well maintained........Great Options Such as...Cruise Control Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Anti-Lock Brakes Cassette Convertible Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Fog Lights Front Air Dam Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Power Locks Power Mirrors Power Seats Power Windows Tilt Wheel and so much more...........Please Call 978-355-7484 to schedule an appointment ........ TopsfieldMotorCO.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBEA66E8SC225064
Stock: 3223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Convertible for your consideration. It is powered by a fuel-injected 3.2L 6-cylinder which is mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The exterior of this very clean Mercedes is finished in Smoke Silver with a brown power-operated soft top which was recently replaced. The exterior features alloy wheels, headlight washers, a heated windshield washing system, heated mirrors, and power mirrors. The interior is finished in Parchment leather. There are many highlights of this car that cost nearly $80,000 new. Some highlights include power windows, power seats with memory, automatic climate control, cruise control, anti-theft system, driver and passenger airbags, and front seatbelt tensioners. This is an awesome car that has been well cared for and is ready to go for its next owner. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBEA66E3SC282644
Stock: B3218 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,295 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBEA66E9SC280784
Stock: 10026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 101,315 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF65JXYB146475
Stock: 20211-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,971
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
Sea-Auto Sales is proud to present this low mile 1994 Mercedes-Benz E320! It comes powered by a 3.2L 6 Cylinder engine and is paired with a smooth shifting transmission. You can not go wrong with the classic color combo white on grey. If you're in market for a classic Mercedes-Benz, then look no further! It comes loaded with Leather Seats, Sun Roof, and much more! To schedule your appointment to come in and view this beautiful Mercedes please call Sea-Auto Sales at 425-776-1133! -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: power, Cassette, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-wheel, Power brakes, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cruise control, Power steering, Gauge: tachometer, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaners, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass, Driver seat power adjustments, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Wheel diameter: 15 inch, Wheels: alloy, Power windows, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBEA32E0RC137141
Stock: 13122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,533 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
Davidsons Motors - Aurora / Colorado
All prices are plus $599 Delivery and Handling, plus applicable sales tax. Each vehicle comes with a 3 month/ 3000 mile limited power train service contract at no additonal cost to the buyer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBEA66EXRC050150
Stock: C2349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2014
- 106,096 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Beaty Chevrolet - Knoxville / Tennessee
Beaty Chevrolet Company is honored to offer this gorgeous-looking 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 320 in Silver Beautifully equipped with 4MATIC?, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trim, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio! Vin decoding may not always be 100% accurate. Vehicle descriptions may not always be accurate. Please see Dealership Sales Associate.Beaty Chevrolet is Family Owned and Operated since 1933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF82J4YX037738
Stock: P8165A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$1,595
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF70J41X050220
Stock: 5050220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 135,934 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,095
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF65J11B326725
Stock: D21957A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 85,000 miles
$5,999
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
One look at this Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES and you will just know, this is your ride. If you are looking for a great low mileage E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES, you can't go wrong with this one. The interior of this beautiful Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES is completely smoke free. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.2L 6 cyl engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES's 3.2L 6 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Mercedes Benz E-CLASS E320 SUPER LOW MILES at the price we are offering. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Stafford. Runs and drives great! Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Actual miles. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF65J61B326042
Stock: 11959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,608 miles
$2,400
M-K-T Auto Sales - Anderson / South Carolina
Great Transportation...Well Maintained For more photos of this vehicle and other great deals visit us on the web at www.mktas.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF65JX1B308658
Stock: M8658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,422 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$984
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store* Your Hometown Dealer Here at Arcadia Chevrolet Buick We Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer Fee Stop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com *Arcadia Chevrolet Buick* *210 South Brevard Ave* *Arcadia, Fl 34266* *863-494-3838* *NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF70J71X059087
Stock: 5059087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2018
- 55,406 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,950
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
MUST SEE !! LOW LOW MILES !! SUPERCHARGED !! SWEET AMG !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF74JX2B456754
Stock: 6754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Colonial Motors - Mine Hill / New Jersey
Great looking Benz and a fantastic price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF83J32X073460
Stock: 3812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz E-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 5(55%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(15%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(1%)
Related Mercedes-Benz E-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2015
- Used Honda Crosstour 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2012
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2016
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2017
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010
- Used Hyundai Veracruz 2011
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2014
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2018
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2010
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2010
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2011
- Used Suzuki Kizashi 2011
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Bradenton FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Tucson AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Miami FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Mountain View CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Indianapolis IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Nashua NH
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Atlanta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Philadelphia PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Manassas VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Newport News VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Fort Worth TX
- Used Honda Civic 2018 Bronx NY
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 New York NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News