Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

2008 CLK550 Coupe JP , 05/15/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Just a great car! Performance is amazing, handling is excellent without sacrificing too much ride quality, and the brakes are phenomenal. I bought the car 4 months ago and am averaging 18mpg, pretty good for 5.5l V8. Bizarrely this is better mileage than I got from my 2005 C320. My only complaint is that sometimes the transmission gets confused, especially if flooring the throttle at around 20-25mph. There is a noticeable lag before things start happening. Also watch it in the rain, it will spin the rear tyres at 70mph under full acceleration.

Sassy and so fun to drive Kenda Ruck , 12/30/2016 CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car has been lots of fun to own. Handling is wonderful and it is small enough to move around in traffic comfortably. Driving in slick conditions is not its strong suit. The weight to torque ratio is a little off and because it is so light, it does not grab the road in adverse conditions. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Step above the rest JOHN S. , 11/17/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This coupe will turn you into a racecar driver.IT has the same engine as the S class with a fraction of the price.This car really has it all, from it's 8 cyinder engine to it's body sculpted desing that has AMG written all over it. When night arrives is when the fun begins. It's very spacious cabon has all the bells and whistels to make your drive extremely fun.Whether you are looking for nav, keyless go, heated seats this car has it all. I will have to agree with Mercedes Benz quote. In a perfect world everyone would own one. Moreover, not everyone is going to agree with me, but that is the people who does not own one. As having a great affinity for cars especially coupes this one has it all

CLK 350 Coupe PW , 11/25/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Great car, sound system is great, great acceleration. I'm glad the Premium package I for 2009 has bluetooth since I live in CA. Great improvement.