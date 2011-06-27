Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
CLK55
Initial electrical problems with the interior operating components. The local dealer was more then helpful, always providing a loaner even though I did not buy it from them. After several visits, the dealer seems to have exorcised the electrical gremlins and the car is an absolute joy to drive. I can average 23 MPG if I drive at regular speeds. However, it is difficult to do that as this car constantly asks for more spirited driving and rewards you with a well balanced and stunning performance and , even with my driving style, still returns an average of 18MPG! I LOVE THIS CAR! I have a 2003 Corvette Z06 and did not drive it all summer because I would always turn to the Mercedes for driving.
AMG Rocket!
Purchased this 2002 CLK55 AMG in April 2006 with 30,000 miles only on it! Paid $42,500. Can't beat the power nor the handling its incredible! Why go out and buy an new M3 or CLS when you cant get one of these for a fraction of the price. 0-60 in 4.7! The looks are stunning and it catch's everyone's attention when you step on it!
Mercedes fun in sun
Clk is pricey on repairs . Tires wear out fast. Unable to rotate as they are directional staggered. Front brakes also wear fast. Body panels not up to present day gaps at seams. Expect some minor creaks within the interior. Decent mpg. Don't get one with chrome wheels. Phone system outdated. Resell value very disappointi by regardless if private party, even less so as trade-in. Quite fast, comfortable for 2 door coupe. Looks great & doesn't look outdated. Better than most in same class. Pay more to get one NOT beat up. Worth ownership if maintenance factor not an issue for buyer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fine Coupe
I purchased this in October of 2005 with 25,000 miles on the odo. for $43,500. It is truely a dream to drive and good on gas too! You cant beat the handling and the 0-60 in 4.5- 5.0 is NICE. Mercedes has built a rocket that can unleash at anytime. The ride is a bit stiff but it sittin on 17 inch/40/45's.
Exceptional Vehicle
This is perhaps one of the best vehicles I have ever driven. My only complaint is the electronics. My passenger seat got stuck and the convertible top also got stuck. I had to reset the computer at the dealership to handle this problem. Other than that this car is exceptionally awesome! Super fast and really classy.
