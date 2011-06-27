Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1999 CLK-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG192021
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/25 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/377.2 mi.278.8/410.0 mi.295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG192021
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5750 rpm215 hp @ 5500 rpm215 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.35.1 ft.35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.37.5 in.36.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.36.4 in.35.6 in.
Rear hip Room45.9 in.44.2 in.45.9 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.27.4 in.31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.48.0 in.50.4 in.
Measurements
Length180.2 in.180.2 in.180.2 in.
Curb weight3426 lbs.3669 lbs.3316 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.9.5 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Firemist Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Black Opal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster
  • Ash
  • Charcoal
  • Ash
  • Charcoal
  • Oyster
  • Oyster
  • Ash
  • Charcoal
