Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|20
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|262.4/377.2 mi.
|278.8/410.0 mi.
|295.2/426.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|20
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5750 rpm
|215 hp @ 5500 rpm
|215 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|35.1 ft.
|35.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|37.5 in.
|36.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.6 in.
|36.4 in.
|35.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.9 in.
|44.2 in.
|45.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.1 in.
|27.4 in.
|31.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.4 in.
|48.0 in.
|50.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|180.2 in.
|180.2 in.
|180.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3426 lbs.
|3669 lbs.
|3316 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.0 cu.ft.
|9.5 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|Width
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons