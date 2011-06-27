Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLA-Class Sedan
CLA250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$45,796*
Total Cash Price
$18,451
CLA250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,898*
Total Cash Price
$18,089
CLA45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,510*
Total Cash Price
$24,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 CLA-Class Sedan CLA250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,793
|Maintenance
|$1,675
|$395
|$3,171
|$1,108
|$2,490
|$8,838
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,175
|Financing
|$992
|$798
|$591
|$370
|$134
|$2,885
|Depreciation
|$4,308
|$1,890
|$1,663
|$1,475
|$1,323
|$10,659
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,016
|$7,343
|$9,899
|$7,653
|$8,885
|$45,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 CLA-Class Sedan CLA250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$4,699
|Maintenance
|$1,642
|$387
|$3,109
|$1,086
|$2,441
|$8,665
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,152
|Financing
|$973
|$782
|$579
|$363
|$131
|$2,828
|Depreciation
|$4,224
|$1,853
|$1,630
|$1,446
|$1,297
|$10,450
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,780
|$7,199
|$9,705
|$7,503
|$8,711
|$44,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 CLA-Class Sedan CLA45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,212
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$6,438
|Maintenance
|$2,250
|$530
|$4,259
|$1,488
|$3,344
|$11,871
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,578
|Financing
|$1,333
|$1,071
|$793
|$497
|$179
|$3,874
|Depreciation
|$5,787
|$2,539
|$2,233
|$1,981
|$1,777
|$14,317
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,139
|$9,863
|$13,296
|$10,279
|$11,934
|$61,510
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 CLA-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons