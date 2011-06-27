Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car, But... jtw , 09/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've enjoyed this car for its handling and styling, but have experienced too many little problems, including a broken cup holder, and a "check engine" light that comes on for things the dealer says are minor, involving the evaporative system, but still take time to deal with and detract from the pleasure of ownership. MB's roadside service is great, and they will give you directions when you're in the unknown parts of the country. Report Abuse

Good things happen to good people The Man , 10/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car sight unseen and it is everything I had imagined. It rides like a dream and is really fun to drive. It does feel a little light compared to my XJR. It is truly a dream come true!!!