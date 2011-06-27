  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  4. Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Features & Specs

More about the 1998 C43 AMG
Overview
See C43 AMG Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/344.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3448 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Imperial Red
  • Vivianitgruen Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Obsidian Black
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
See C43 AMG Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles