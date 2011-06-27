Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
C-Class Coupe
C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,699*
Total Cash Price
$30,078
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,867*
Total Cash Price
$37,297
C-Class AMG C 63 S
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,713*
Total Cash Price
$30,680
AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,332*
Total Cash Price
$35,793
AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,909*
Total Cash Price
$39,101
C-Class Convertible
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,867*
Total Cash Price
$37,297
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,741*
Total Cash Price
$31,883
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,360*
Total Cash Price
$36,996
C-Class Sedan
C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,458*
Total Cash Price
$41,207
AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$69,965*
Total Cash Price
$41,508
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,727*
Total Cash Price
$31,281
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,699*
Total Cash Price
$30,078
C-Class AMG C 43
AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,514*
Total Cash Price
$43,613
C-Class AMG C 63
AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$71,486*
Total Cash Price
$42,410
AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,290*
Total Cash Price
$33,988
AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$66,923*
Total Cash Price
$39,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Coupe C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$1,642
|$2,999
|$1,322
|$1,721
|$8,706
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,611
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,775
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,300
|$963
|$603
|$218
|$4,702
|Depreciation
|$6,052
|$2,867
|$2,522
|$2,236
|$2,007
|$15,684
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,820
|$9,522
|$10,860
|$8,747
|$8,750
|$50,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Coupe C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|Maintenance
|$1,267
|$2,036
|$3,719
|$1,639
|$2,134
|$10,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,338
|$2,063
|$2,225
|$2,393
|$8,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,998
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,201
|Financing
|$2,006
|$1,612
|$1,194
|$748
|$270
|$5,830
|Depreciation
|$7,504
|$3,555
|$3,127
|$2,773
|$2,489
|$19,448
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,897
|$11,807
|$13,466
|$10,846
|$10,850
|$62,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class AMG C 63 S AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$5,232
|Maintenance
|$1,042
|$1,675
|$3,059
|$1,348
|$1,755
|$8,880
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,101
|$1,697
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$6,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,643
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,811
|Financing
|$1,650
|$1,326
|$982
|$615
|$222
|$4,796
|Depreciation
|$6,173
|$2,924
|$2,572
|$2,281
|$2,047
|$15,998
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,076
|$9,712
|$11,077
|$8,922
|$8,925
|$51,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class AMG C 63 S AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$6,104
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$1,954
|$3,569
|$1,573
|$2,048
|$10,360
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,284
|$1,980
|$2,135
|$2,297
|$7,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,917
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,112
|Financing
|$1,925
|$1,547
|$1,146
|$718
|$259
|$5,595
|Depreciation
|$7,202
|$3,412
|$3,001
|$2,661
|$2,388
|$18,664
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,256
|$11,331
|$12,923
|$10,409
|$10,413
|$60,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class AMG C 63 S AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,413
|$6,668
|Maintenance
|$1,329
|$2,135
|$3,899
|$1,719
|$2,237
|$11,318
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,403
|$2,163
|$2,332
|$2,509
|$8,407
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,094
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,308
|Financing
|$2,103
|$1,690
|$1,252
|$784
|$283
|$6,113
|Depreciation
|$7,868
|$3,727
|$3,279
|$2,907
|$2,609
|$20,389
|Fuel
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$10,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,666
|$12,379
|$14,118
|$11,371
|$11,375
|$65,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Convertible C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|Maintenance
|$1,267
|$2,036
|$3,719
|$1,639
|$2,134
|$10,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,338
|$2,063
|$2,225
|$2,393
|$8,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,998
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,201
|Financing
|$2,006
|$1,612
|$1,194
|$748
|$270
|$5,830
|Depreciation
|$7,504
|$3,555
|$3,127
|$2,773
|$2,489
|$19,448
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,897
|$11,807
|$13,466
|$10,846
|$10,850
|$62,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Convertible AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$1,083
|$1,741
|$3,179
|$1,401
|$1,824
|$9,228
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,144
|$1,764
|$1,902
|$2,046
|$6,855
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,708
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,882
|Financing
|$1,715
|$1,378
|$1,021
|$639
|$231
|$4,984
|Depreciation
|$6,415
|$3,039
|$2,673
|$2,370
|$2,127
|$16,625
|Fuel
|$1,644
|$1,694
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,730
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,589
|$10,093
|$11,512
|$9,272
|$9,275
|$53,741
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Convertible C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$6,309
|Maintenance
|$1,257
|$2,020
|$3,689
|$1,626
|$2,117
|$10,708
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,327
|$2,047
|$2,207
|$2,374
|$7,954
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,982
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,183
|Financing
|$1,990
|$1,599
|$1,184
|$742
|$268
|$5,783
|Depreciation
|$7,444
|$3,526
|$3,102
|$2,750
|$2,469
|$19,291
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,025
|$2,085
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,769
|$11,712
|$13,358
|$10,759
|$10,763
|$62,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Sedan C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,489
|$7,027
|Maintenance
|$1,400
|$2,250
|$4,109
|$1,811
|$2,358
|$11,927
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,478
|$2,280
|$2,458
|$2,644
|$8,860
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,207
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,432
|Financing
|$2,217
|$1,781
|$1,319
|$826
|$299
|$6,442
|Depreciation
|$8,291
|$3,928
|$3,455
|$3,063
|$2,750
|$21,487
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,563
|$13,045
|$14,878
|$11,983
|$11,988
|$69,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Sedan AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,500
|$7,078
|Maintenance
|$1,410
|$2,266
|$4,139
|$1,824
|$2,375
|$12,014
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,489
|$2,296
|$2,476
|$2,663
|$8,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,223
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,450
|Financing
|$2,233
|$1,794
|$1,329
|$832
|$301
|$6,489
|Depreciation
|$8,352
|$3,956
|$3,480
|$3,086
|$2,770
|$21,644
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,692
|$13,140
|$14,987
|$12,071
|$12,075
|$69,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Sedan C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$1,063
|$1,708
|$3,119
|$1,375
|$1,790
|$9,054
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,122
|$1,731
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$6,726
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,675
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,846
|Financing
|$1,683
|$1,352
|$1,002
|$627
|$227
|$4,890
|Depreciation
|$6,294
|$2,982
|$2,623
|$2,325
|$2,087
|$16,311
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,333
|$9,903
|$11,294
|$9,097
|$9,100
|$52,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class Sedan C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$1,642
|$2,999
|$1,322
|$1,721
|$8,706
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,611
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,775
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,300
|$963
|$603
|$218
|$4,702
|Depreciation
|$6,052
|$2,867
|$2,522
|$2,236
|$2,007
|$15,684
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,820
|$9,522
|$10,860
|$8,747
|$8,750
|$50,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,576
|$7,437
|Maintenance
|$1,482
|$2,381
|$4,349
|$1,917
|$2,495
|$12,624
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,565
|$2,413
|$2,601
|$2,799
|$9,377
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,336
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,574
|Financing
|$2,346
|$1,885
|$1,396
|$874
|$316
|$6,818
|Depreciation
|$8,775
|$4,157
|$3,657
|$3,242
|$2,910
|$22,742
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,589
|$13,807
|$15,747
|$12,683
|$12,688
|$73,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$7,232
|Maintenance
|$1,441
|$2,315
|$4,229
|$1,864
|$2,427
|$12,275
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,346
|$2,530
|$2,721
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,272
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,503
|Financing
|$2,281
|$1,833
|$1,358
|$850
|$307
|$6,630
|Depreciation
|$8,533
|$4,042
|$3,556
|$3,153
|$2,830
|$22,114
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,076
|$13,426
|$15,313
|$12,333
|$12,338
|$71,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,796
|Maintenance
|$1,155
|$1,855
|$3,389
|$1,494
|$1,945
|$9,838
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,219
|$1,880
|$2,027
|$2,181
|$7,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,820
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,006
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,469
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,313
|Depreciation
|$6,839
|$3,240
|$2,850
|$2,527
|$2,268
|$17,723
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,487
|$10,760
|$12,272
|$9,884
|$9,887
|$57,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,394
|$1,435
|$6,770
|Maintenance
|$1,349
|$2,167
|$3,959
|$1,745
|$2,272
|$11,492
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,424
|$2,196
|$2,368
|$2,548
|$8,536
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,127
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,343
|Financing
|$2,136
|$1,716
|$1,271
|$796
|$288
|$6,207
|Depreciation
|$7,989
|$3,784
|$3,329
|$2,952
|$2,649
|$20,703
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,922
|$12,569
|$14,335
|$11,546
|$11,550
|$66,923
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 C-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Virginia is:not available
