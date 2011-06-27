  1. Home
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

4.5
8 reviews
Luxurious street legal racecar

mel, 05/01/2010
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

I found this luxury beast by accident. I have been looking for a comfortable, safe "luxurious race car" for years. Recently I had looked at all competitors and decided on the ISF. While I was deciding on color I visited the salesman who sold us our 1st Mercedes, a C-300 for my wife. I mentioned I was getting an ISF. He just pointed at a C-63 on the showroom floor. I said what is that. He said lets take it for a spin. That was it! FINALLY a luxurious, comfortable monster. I am constantly looking for excuses to drive it.

Report Abuse

C63 AMG= gas thirsty but fun and fast

C6 Z06 to C63 AMG, 09/25/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Traded my 08 C6 Z06for a 09 C63 AMG. This car looks great, handles well,is fast and the engine sounds terrific. Gas mileage is simply pathetic, the worst car I ever had in gas mileage, I am only guessing a Hummer or a Ford Excursion are worst on gas. You must get the P2 package, definitely you wouldn't need the performance package. The seats are the best I ever seen, better than my Evo IX Recaros. Be aware that the maintenance can be expensive but overall you are getting a top notch quality car. Insurance is OK,not too bad. Again, whenever you plan buying this car makes sure you put aside a good solid $300 for monthly gas expenses. Red and black colors don't have $720 penalty. Good luck!

Report Abuse

Loving My AMG

AMG Believer, 02/05/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Was on the fence between the M3, E63, '09 CTS-V and the C63. Boy did I make the right choice. This car is absolutely amazing. I hit 160 and the car felt like it was just getting started. Only complaint is the tires - already had to replace at 7k miles, but that was more a function of driver (hee hee). Anyway, this sedan is the real deal. My wife, who I had to convince to let me buy, even loves to take it out for the occassional Sunday stroll.

Report Abuse

Comfortable

Bert, 05/01/2010
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

Previously had a 2003 M5. Sold it because it was uncomfortable and unfriendly around town. I spent years looking for that elusive comfortable race car. March of 2009 I finally found it. After looking at GTR, CTS-V, Mustang, GTO, Corvette, Audi S5 and R8 and Lexus ISF, I stumbled across the C- 63. It is the real deal. Power and torque galore, great handling, exhaust note. Comfortable around town, long trips or driving hard. A luxurious, comfortable "Beast" of a car. After 1 year I still look for excuses to drive it. It is simply exhilarating to drive. I have driven on track in Formula Fords and Mazdas (150 MPH) on road courses, NASCAR oval and Sprint cars.

Report Abuse

buyer beware

poor soul, 12/09/2015
C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
7 of 25 people found this review helpful

I have a 09 C300 and have had nothing but problems since it hit 80K. First the steering lock went out that was 900 at the dealer now the horn just quit working. ..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles