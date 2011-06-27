Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Luxurious street legal racecar mel , 05/01/2010 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I found this luxury beast by accident. I have been looking for a comfortable, safe "luxurious race car" for years. Recently I had looked at all competitors and decided on the ISF. While I was deciding on color I visited the salesman who sold us our 1st Mercedes, a C-300 for my wife. I mentioned I was getting an ISF. He just pointed at a C-63 on the showroom floor. I said what is that. He said lets take it for a spin. That was it! FINALLY a luxurious, comfortable monster. I am constantly looking for excuses to drive it. Report Abuse

C63 AMG= gas thirsty but fun and fast C6 Z06 to C63 AMG , 09/25/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Traded my 08 C6 Z06for a 09 C63 AMG. This car looks great, handles well,is fast and the engine sounds terrific. Gas mileage is simply pathetic, the worst car I ever had in gas mileage, I am only guessing a Hummer or a Ford Excursion are worst on gas. You must get the P2 package, definitely you wouldn't need the performance package. The seats are the best I ever seen, better than my Evo IX Recaros. Be aware that the maintenance can be expensive but overall you are getting a top notch quality car. Insurance is OK,not too bad. Again, whenever you plan buying this car makes sure you put aside a good solid $300 for monthly gas expenses. Red and black colors don't have $720 penalty. Good luck! Report Abuse

Loving My AMG AMG Believer , 02/05/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Was on the fence between the M3, E63, '09 CTS-V and the C63. Boy did I make the right choice. This car is absolutely amazing. I hit 160 and the car felt like it was just getting started. Only complaint is the tires - already had to replace at 7k miles, but that was more a function of driver (hee hee). Anyway, this sedan is the real deal. My wife, who I had to convince to let me buy, even loves to take it out for the occassional Sunday stroll. Report Abuse

Comfortable Bert , 05/01/2010 5 of 8 people found this review helpful Previously had a 2003 M5. Sold it because it was uncomfortable and unfriendly around town. I spent years looking for that elusive comfortable race car. March of 2009 I finally found it. After looking at GTR, CTS-V, Mustang, GTO, Corvette, Audi S5 and R8 and Lexus ISF, I stumbled across the C- 63. It is the real deal. Power and torque galore, great handling, exhaust note. Comfortable around town, long trips or driving hard. A luxurious, comfortable "Beast" of a car. After 1 year I still look for excuses to drive it. It is simply exhilarating to drive. I have driven on track in Formula Fords and Mazdas (150 MPH) on road courses, NASCAR oval and Sprint cars. Report Abuse