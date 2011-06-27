Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews
Benz-no-More?
Keep in mind that my C230 - 2008 has only 62,000 Kms, is driven lightly and garage kept. Yet...time to move away from Benz once and for all. To date: both electric side mirrors replaced ($700 each), both gas tank pumps replaced a couple of times (fuel gauge still goes out once in a while), side mirror full of water (looks like fish tank), tire blown sidewall, amongst others and just today car would not start leaving all scratching heads..$$$$ Not to mention Benz's outrageous cost of ongoing service...$500-$800 each annual visit.
Certified used
Bought with 26,000 miles, rear drive car owas a bargain in Minnesota because demand is higher for all wheel drive. But this car with traction control had no issues with ice or snow. Trouble free for 6 years of pleasant driving. I'd recommend getting MB Tex upholstery instead of leather if you plant to keep the car for a long time. Leather shows wear at about 75,000 moles despite great care. Be careful front end is close to ground and can scratch high curbs. Now with 100,000 miles, still no problems. Only costs were tires, brakes, wiper blades, and oil changes. Love this car so much I’m selling a much newer (2114) Audi S5, and plan to drive this another 100,000. Still looks contemporary and paint and interior are show room good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I Love This Car
I was cross-shopping BMW 335i and Audi S4. When I drove the C350, I knew this was the car for me. Sure, it's not as fast as either the 335 or S4 but overall it is perfect. Mine has the P2 package, Multimedia package, Panarama sunroof, 18" rims and iPod adapter. There are more audio storage options than I could probably ever fill. The stereo is great and the build quality is fantastic. I love driving this car and everything about it. I have no regrets and do not miss having a BMW. I will keep this car for a long time. Drive it, you won't be disappointed.
Have it for 7 Years and loved it
Have it for 7 Years and loved it , No Major repairs except once had an issue with Key and costed $1000
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Steering Wheel locked
This model will give you sudden steering wheel lock without notices nor alerts. Easy cost you $1,600 to prepare only at dealership.
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2012
- Used BMW X6 M 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2012
- Used Dodge Journey 2017
- Used BMW X3 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles