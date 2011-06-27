Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Commuter
I purchased this car to be a daily commuter for a one hour one way daily commute. I paid about blue-book wholesale price then spent about $2000 to get all service updates. Almost 50K miles later this car has been fantastic. Comfortable, 30MPG and very quiet on the Interstate. It does like to eat tires and due to the front and rear wheel size difference it is expensive to rotate tires. I am really glad I decided to buy this car over a comparable Camry or Accord
MBZ C240 4 matic: Great Snow Car
The car with 126K rides like new. Quiet, good sound system, capable performer. 5-speed helps with the modest HP of 170. 27-30 mpg on the highway on mid-grade. Has been a very good car. Only extra maintenance has been replacing a water pump.
Fun little sedan - but ...
I purchased this 2004 C230 Sedan Sport one year ago with about 56K miles on it. Within a month the CEL came on and required a new engine harness and two O2 sensors to repair. The 1.8L engine had a cam sensor design flaw which leaked oil into the harness (cam sensor seals were replaced under a MB recall by previous owner, but not the oil saturated harness). A month later a coolant pipe began leaking at the rear of the cylinder head (I replaced this myself). Since then, the car has run nicely - although I do get high speed vibration on certain stretches of highway (probably due the the low profile tires). Recently purchased an extended warranty - just in case. Update 10/6/19: In the spring of this year the car was hit while parked in a lot. The rear end damage was extensive enough for the insurance company to declare it totaled. In the five years I drove it, the only major repairs were what I described previously. Overall a positive experience. An update: Car now has 72,000 miles on it. Still running strong although I did use the extended warranty last year. Had a a/c compressor kit installed. Expensive (over $2K), but warranty covered all but $150. Update April 2016: Overall I have been pleased with this car. I performed routine maintenance and inspections since the CEL issues I had shortly after I purchased the car. I serviced front and rear brakes (purchased OEM parts online) - a relatively straightforward job. I discovered a small crack in one of the rear wheels which was replaced with one I purchased used online. So far, I have not had need to use the extended warranty. Update October 2016: Just turned 68K miles. No issues since last update - still running strong.
Love It!
My parents bought this for me as my first car and I love everything about it. My best friend has an Audi A4 and she asked to drive my car and she said she enjoys it more than her car. The stereo is great. Leather is great. I just love this car! Makes my heart skip a beat (in a good way) when I accelerate onto the highway and passs people!
lemon of all lemons
results may vary, 2nd owner of a 2004 c230k built in Bremen, Germany. Make sure you have a fat wallet if you plan on owning a used c230k. I have had nothing but problems with this car, with only 96k on it I have had to get the transmission serviced twice once at 50k and now at 96k due to it going into safe mode, bad sensors, leaking orings for transmission harness. Also have had an intermittent misfire in cylinder 1, had to replace fuel pump, coils, plugs, fuel lines, throttle body cleaning, still does it from time to time, rough idle randomly. Had it at an independent shop for 2 months and they were even stumped by it. Seriously if you are not making 65k+ a year or live at home with your parents forget the image of the Mercedes and go with the toyota or honda.
