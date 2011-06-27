Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|23
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/28 mpg
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|328.0/459.2 mi.
|295.2/393.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|199 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 5500 rpm
|194 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.2 ft.
|35.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.4 in.
|177.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3195 lbs.
|3360 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.4 cu.ft.
|16.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|67.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
