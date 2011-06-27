  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C-Class
Overview
See C-Class Inventory
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG2320
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/459.2 mi.295.2/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG2320
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm199 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.8 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 5500 rpm194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.177.4 in.
Curb weight3195 lbs.3360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.16.4 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Azure Blue
  • Black Opal
  • Ruby
  • Brilliant Emerald
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Smoke Silver
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Moonstone Gray
  • Black Opal
  • Brilliant Emerald
  • Imperial Red
  • Ruby
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Azure Blue
See C-Class InventorySee C-Class Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles