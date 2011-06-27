Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Economical car, but weak horsepower
This car has been very reliable and never had it towed to the shop as of yet now that it has 168,000 miles. This glossy black car looks very classy and luxurious at all levels. It drives well when the speedometer is over 60 MPH+ on the freeway, but from the get go it is slow because of the car is heavy and the engine is a sohc inline-4 with 148 horsepower. My cost of repairs on this car has been reasonable because the C220 had less features. Now the car is 14 years old and there are some wear and tear items that need to be addressed, but as long as it drivable and safe it should be no problems.
not the best built mercedes
Would i buy another c class merc the answer would be no i would not, for the simple reason that this car just seems to go on and on with never ending faults.As for the body work thats no better than a rusting ford escort from the 1980s. Its a shame because i still enjoy the look of this car and still for some mad reason still like driving it,even when things do keep costing me more money each month and each year. The problem with most of these merc c class models seems to be all the same,with very bad electrical problems like wiper arm gives up working hazard warning switch gives up headrest button stops working, blower fan stops working,along with warning lights flashing at high speeds.
One of the Family
Our first near-luxury vehicle. Still gets looks after eight years. Great on the highway. Could not have made a better choice. Recommend highly.
Time To Retire Her 214,000 Later
I purchased this car 10 years ago from my sister who purchased it new. Thought our journey this car has been nothing but reliable and comfortable to drive. That is, until this last year. Here's the list of issues: 1. A/C has a small crack and therefore no A/C during a SUPER warm summer 2. Front driver and passenger windows won't go up or down (had all wiring redone and still nothing) 3. Interior lights stay on and won't go off (had to pull all the bulbs) 4. Key Fobs stopped working 5. Car dies after starting it when I put it in reverse but restarts fine and still drives fine. There's a handful more issues but I LOVE this car. Yes, it's expensive to repair but I think it's been worth it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Went for looks
As in most of the other reviews, just about every light has burned out. Some have been replaced many times. It's kind of exciting if the car can go between oil changes without some other issue needing to be addressed. The fear of an expensive repair always looms. We bought this car because of the classic look. We still like the look, but drive our Hondas when we truly have to be someplace.
