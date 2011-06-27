  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1996 C-Class
Overview
See C-Class Inventory
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG2319
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/442.8 mi.278.8/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG2319
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm199 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.8 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 5500 rpm194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.177.4 in.
Curb weight3150 lbs.3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.11.6 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Black
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
See C-Class InventorySee C-Class Inventory

Related Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles