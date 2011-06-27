Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Everlasting
I am the first owner of my 1995 C220 which I purchased new in 1995. It looks as good today, 15 years later as it did new. I have 258,000 miles on the car with 1 water pump replacement, 1 fuel pump replacement, 1 battery and a wire harness (expensive). Everything else is original. It runs like a champ, no rattles, quiet, great cruising car. I have driven it cross country and weekly between Washington DC and Raleigh-Durham N. Carolina. Gas mileage is great. Good engine pep, plenty of power on freeways with passing reserve. I cruise 70 - 75 mph. Interior still looks almost new, exterior paint is great. Engine light does come on and front end needs new shocks. Everything works on it
Are you kidding me! A C280 the best? YES!
I have been a banker and owned an auto dealership over the past 22 years. Two years ago I bought a 95 after getting into an accident in another car and totaling a BMW 535. This C280 was just supposed to be a car to fill in until the insurance company settled with me. Well it is 2 years later and the insurance check for $19,000 went to pay for my son's tuition. The C280 has only had a set of new H rated tires placed on it. Without equivocation this car has been the single best automotive deal I have ever made! I have had almost every car in the book and with the exception of A new Porsche, this has been a combination of a better looking, faster, better deal car and I get 27 mpg hwy.
All-Around Great Car
This is a car that does everything well. Cleverly designed, well executed, comfortable, safe and fun to drive. Excellent on the highway and small enough to easily get around the city. The 2.2 engine is only 148 HP, but is really responsive at high speeds. The auto trans shifts hard, but the brakes...well it's what you would expect for a car designed for the autobahn. Thouroghly enjoyable to own.
You have to drive it to understand
I have never enjoyed a car as much as this one. After 191,000 miles it still has plenty of life left. It runs like a champ but does require plenty of care. The check engine light is constantly coming on and the service costs are high. The water pump ran over $1,000 to replace. The car is pushing 13 years old and still turns heads. You have to drive one to understand the thrill.
Bought in the states, picked up in Germany
A fantastic machine. Got it new 1995. Over 70k miles. Not a spot of rust. Checked 2x a year. One a/c problem early on. Repaired and no problem since. Wiper motor replaced early on, no problem since. Everything still original, muffler, shocks etc. Bought a bulb kit with the car and have never changed a bulb in 15 years. Unbelievable. It is my wife's car. I have a 2005 e500 but love driving the 280. Fold down rear seats (1st year for that), cd player in the trunk, mechanically adjustable steering wheel (just in and out no up or down, leather interior, sun roof. Drove it all over Europe for over 6 months 100+mph. Dropped off for shipment to states and dealer and we got it 2 weeks later. The best one I've owned.
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner