Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Everlasting Bob Summers , 04/07/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I am the first owner of my 1995 C220 which I purchased new in 1995. It looks as good today, 15 years later as it did new. I have 258,000 miles on the car with 1 water pump replacement, 1 fuel pump replacement, 1 battery and a wire harness (expensive). Everything else is original. It runs like a champ, no rattles, quiet, great cruising car. I have driven it cross country and weekly between Washington DC and Raleigh-Durham N. Carolina. Gas mileage is great. Good engine pep, plenty of power on freeways with passing reserve. I cruise 70 - 75 mph. Interior still looks almost new, exterior paint is great. Engine light does come on and front end needs new shocks. Everything works on it

Are you kidding me! A C280 the best? YES! benzluv , 05/23/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have been a banker and owned an auto dealership over the past 22 years. Two years ago I bought a 95 after getting into an accident in another car and totaling a BMW 535. This C280 was just supposed to be a car to fill in until the insurance company settled with me. Well it is 2 years later and the insurance check for $19,000 went to pay for my son's tuition. The C280 has only had a set of new H rated tires placed on it. Without equivocation this car has been the single best automotive deal I have ever made! I have had almost every car in the book and with the exception of A new Porsche, this has been a combination of a better looking, faster, better deal car and I get 27 mpg hwy.

All-Around Great Car MercedesBoy , 07/12/2002 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is a car that does everything well. Cleverly designed, well executed, comfortable, safe and fun to drive. Excellent on the highway and small enough to easily get around the city. The 2.2 engine is only 148 HP, but is really responsive at high speeds. The auto trans shifts hard, but the brakes...well it's what you would expect for a car designed for the autobahn. Thouroghly enjoyable to own.

You have to drive it to understand Mercede , 12/15/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have never enjoyed a car as much as this one. After 191,000 miles it still has plenty of life left. It runs like a champ but does require plenty of care. The check engine light is constantly coming on and the service costs are high. The water pump ran over $1,000 to replace. The car is pushing 13 years old and still turns heads. You have to drive one to understand the thrill.