2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 A-Class
5(83%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(17%)
4.3
6 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$32,800
Save as much as $3,589
Select your model:
SMARTEST compact wrapped in luxury

robs A220, 02/04/2020
A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I am a new owner of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 4matic..This car is amazing. Classically beautiful without being over the time. The technology is beyond compare. The augmented reality in navigation is awesome. The A220 is a beautiful, luxury compact sedan that spares no luxury and is FUN to drive!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Uncomfotable and for midgets

Justin Ross, 01/04/2020
A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
9 of 20 people found this review helpful

I had a Toyota Corolla with cloth interior before buying an A220. The $18K Corolla was way more comfortable than the A220. The A220 seats are super uncomfortable and if you're 6 feet tall, you can't see green and red street lights if you have the overhead visor down. If you lean to your left, you scrape your hair across the top of the car every time. This has been my most regrettable purchase ever. Within 2 days of getting the car, the window wouldn't even roll up. I can't wait to get rid of this thing

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best mini s class

Top notch luxury car, 03/29/2020
A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very fast with turbocharge. It has lot of features from 64 ambient lights to mbus system. Beautiful interior and best luxury car.

Murdered A Class

Murdered A Class , 05/19/2020
A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car drives, rides and looks great. Around great package

SMART TECH, FUN, AND COMPACT

Arabella, 05/25/2020
A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The tech geared in the A220 is similar to the screen of the S-Class offered by Mercedes. For reference, I am 5'3'' and of course most vehicles are comfortable to suit my small size but I think it is perfect. The car is very adjustable and malleable to your wants. The car can't be compared to a high-class Mercedes but it is still fast enough, you can't go past 15 mph in Los Angeles deadlock traffic anyway. Gas mileage is decent but what do you really expect. Premium gas makes a great difference in this car which I did not believe was influential. I would definitely get another A220 in the next 3 years after my lease is up.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
