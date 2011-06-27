Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 600-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG121312
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg12/16 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.254.4/339.2 mi.289.3/394.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.21.2 gal.26.3 gal.
Combined MPG121312
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm389 hp @ 5200 rpm389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.35.3 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.37.1 in.36.5 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.42.4 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.53.2 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.55.4 in.61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.no37.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.no53.1 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.no31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.no56.5 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.176.0 in.199.2 in.
Curb weight5095 lbs.4455 lbs.5075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.51.3 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.99.0 in.115.9 in.
Width74.3 in.71.3 in.74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Light Ivory
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Carrara Gray
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
