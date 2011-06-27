Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/16 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/380.8 mi.
|274.3/358.7 mi.
|290.4/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|354 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|332 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|354 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|5.0 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5700 rpm
|322 hp @ 5500 rpm
|322 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|35.3 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|37.1 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|42.4 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|53.0 in.
|53.2 in.
|58.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|55.4 in.
|61.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|no
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|no
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|no
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|no
|61.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.2 in.
|176.0 in.
|205.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3855 lbs.
|4145 lbs.
|4740 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.8 cu.ft.
|7.9 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.4 in.
|51.3 in.
|58.9 in.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|99.0 in.
|123.6 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|71.3 in.
|74.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 500-Class
Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons