Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Features & Specs

Overview
See 500-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg13/17 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/380.8 mi.274.3/358.7 mi.290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.21.1 gal.26.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque354 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm332 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm354 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5700 rpm322 hp @ 5500 rpm322 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.35.3 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.1 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.42.4 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.2 in.58.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.4 in.61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.no38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.no57.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.no39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.no61.4 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.176.0 in.205.2 in.
Curb weight3855 lbs.4145 lbs.4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.51.3 in.58.9 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.99.0 in.123.6 in.
Width70.7 in.71.3 in.74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
