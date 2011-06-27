Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Magic Carpet Ride double140 , 08/10/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have to remind myself Iam driving because the ride is so smooth ,you can easily fall asleep behind the wheel.And is so quite it's like watching a silent movie when you roll up all the windows and turn the radio off, and I own a 93 400sel best ride of any car I ever rode in by far. I keep up on service like clock work which sometimes make you wish you had a Chevy . But if you never been on a Majic carpet ride you better go get a s-class now ,It's still turns heads and get thumbs up from people when I pass by them . The best car ever made ,that's my opion and by far the best ride unless you own a Majic carpet . Report Abuse

Best Ride Going Jake , 10/24/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful One of the biggest, heaviest, safest, most comfortable cars ever made. Longer, heavier, more fuel capacity, etc than the next body style in 2000, the W140 body M-B's were, and still are, some of the best road cars ever made. If you drive long, fairly straight and for long distances, this is the car for you. On the highway I get 20-22 mpg, same as the highway MPG for the 2007 Toyota's, so how can you go wrong. This car will make you feel you should be riding in back, not driving it.

Great Car - Luxury and Performance 400sel , 10/08/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The 400SEL is a great car, luxuriously appointed, and performs great. The long wheel base version is very roomy and one of the finest class of cars Mercedes has built. It's robust construction will provide years of driving pleasure. I'm hooked to the S- Class now:-)

400 S - It doesn't get any better ... 5bob5 , 12/04/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had several Merceds Automobiles. The 400S is clearly the finest automobile I have ever owned. THe ride is eceptional, the handling terrifi and the safety, quality and reliability second to no-one. There is a difference and I wish I hadn't waited so long to take advantage of the finest there is.