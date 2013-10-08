Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class for Sale Near Me

I have to remind myself Iam driving because the ride is so smooth ,you can easily fall asleep behind the wheel.And is so quite it's like watching a silent movie when you roll up all the windows and turn the radio off, and I own a 93 400sel best ride of any car I ever rode in by far. I keep up on service like clock work which sometimes make you wish you had a Chevy . But if you never been on a Majic carpet ride you better go get a s-class now ,It's still turns heads and get thumbs up from people when I pass by them . The best car ever made ,that's my opion and by far the best ride unless you own a Majic carpet .

Read more