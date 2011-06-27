Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Consumer Reviews
MB 400E perfect driving machine
MB 400E --- mine is already 230K mile-- -still runs good.....great.
HLE400
SO FAR A VERY GOOD PERFORMANCE VEHICLE.i AM VERY PLEASE WITH IT SO FAR.
Phantom ASR Issues
I've had 6 different Mercedes cars including new, this is my first "S" Class. I've been chasing a phantom ASR issue with this car since day one. Very high service costs, even at an independent and brutally bad gas mileage (<12) make this car better suited for the demo derby.
2nd MB is a 400E
I bought this car with 77K miles on it after my 1986 300E was hit from behind at 45 MPH by a Ford Explorer ( lady picking up toy on passenger side floor for child in car seat) The 300 folded nicely and after a year of PT I bought the 400. I have very much enjoyed the car. The only issues that really was bad is the wiring harness on the engine was a little to "enviromentally friendly" and literally started breaking down in operation. It was a 1K replacement with replacement and the 90K mile service. Make sure this was already done if you buy one - or ask for a discount because it NEEDS to be done now!
Going for 200k
To pay $19k for a car that was over 60k and get over 5 yrs and 100k - with about $5k total in maintenence is a good deal. Still runs like a champ at 184,500 miles - you gotta take care of it.
Sponsored cars related to the 400-Class
Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner