Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class Consumer Reviews

I've had 6 different Mercedes cars including new, this is my first "S" Class. I've been chasing a phantom ASR issue with this car since day one. Very high service costs, even at an independent and brutally bad gas mileage (<12) make this car better suited for the demo derby.

bigfinny , 01/23/2004

I bought this car with 77K miles on it after my 1986 300E was hit from behind at 45 MPH by a Ford Explorer ( lady picking up toy on passenger side floor for child in car seat) The 300 folded nicely and after a year of PT I bought the 400. I have very much enjoyed the car. The only issues that really was bad is the wiring harness on the engine was a little to "enviromentally friendly" and literally started breaking down in operation. It was a 1K replacement with replacement and the 90K mile service. Make sure this was already done if you buy one - or ask for a discount because it NEEDS to be done now!