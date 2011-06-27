Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

A labor of Love Mate , 01/15/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1992 300E used with 120,000 miles. If you can not personally perform major mechanical work on this car, be prepared to pay massive repair bills. Also be prepared to love this car with all your heart. It is a smooth riding, classy, wonderful automobile. You will treat her like a dysfunctional child who grows up and needs all kinds of financial support. Because it's your kid, you'll pay the money because you will fall in love with the car. I have put over $10k restoring the car and it doesn't bother me a bit because nothing drives like it/looks like it/runs like it. You can't kill it but you will spend $$$$$ keeping her going. For me...that's okay....for now. Report Abuse

Purring bass engine even at 300+k miles johnnymagness@sbcglobal.net , 08/28/2016 300E 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my 300e three years ago with just under 200k on it. Have driven all this time with less than $1500 in repairs. It has been the "go to" car for any of the adult kids when they need it so, it experiences different driving styles. I just gave it to my daughter and her husband as they needed a second car, and at 309,000 miles it is giving them great service. It get 24mpg in mixed driving mostly highway. Body and interior have held up very well as the seats and dashboard have no cracks and the car stays outside in the Oklahoma sun. Second best car I've ever had, with the '81 300SD being the best. I just " upgraded" to the '93 300e. Best cars on the road today. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Eleven years young mona4bv , 12/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have been driving this 300SE for 11 years, and it still feels and drives like a new car, good power and mileage for a heavy car. It has good visibility has a big tr

I think I'm in love... mybabysadie , 05/06/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just bought my 300E yesterday and I'm absolutely in love with it. I previously owned a 1996 Ford Windstar minivan I inherited from my dad, and I hated driving. With my 300E, driving is my new favorite activity! I love the ride...so smooth! It has 180,000 miles on it right now and I'm hoping for lots more!