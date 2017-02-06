Overall rating 4.0 / 5

The 2017 McLaren 570GT is the latest in the company's line of Sports Series entry-level models. The 570S debuted first, and now for 2017 comes the 570GT (Grand Touring). This model shares most of the underlying mechanicals with the S but has softer suspension tuning, a quieter exhaust and a new hatchback design. All are meant to make the GT a more comfort-focused, daily-driver/road-trip kind of car. We already thought the 570S was one of the more livable supercars on the road, so this shift should be icing on the cake.

Though it might seem a bit silly to call the McLaren 570GT an entry-level car, that's where it sits in the company's lineup. The 570 is at the bottom of the McLaren ladder, outranked by the record-setting P1 and midlevel models such as the 675LT. But that placement shouldn't make it any less appealing. It still has a stout turbocharged V8, featherweight carbon-fiber construction, amazing handling capabilities and a comfortable ride you can live with. We think the 570GT is a solid rival to perennial sports car all-stars such as the Audi R8, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911.