2017 McLaren 570GT Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent handling and steering characteristics
- Inspires a high level of driver confidence
- Twin-turbo V8 engine produces fierce acceleration
- A livable daily driver as exotic sports cars go
- Touchscreen is small, pretty basic and not very intuitive
- Seat comfort wanes on long-distance drives
Which 570GT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
The 2017 McLaren 570GT is the latest in the company's line of Sports Series entry-level models. The 570S debuted first, and now for 2017 comes the 570GT (Grand Touring). This model shares most of the underlying mechanicals with the S but has softer suspension tuning, a quieter exhaust and a new hatchback design. All are meant to make the GT a more comfort-focused, daily-driver/road-trip kind of car. We already thought the 570S was one of the more livable supercars on the road, so this shift should be icing on the cake.
Though it might seem a bit silly to call the McLaren 570GT an entry-level car, that's where it sits in the company's lineup. The 570 is at the bottom of the McLaren ladder, outranked by the record-setting P1 and midlevel models such as the 675LT. But that placement shouldn't make it any less appealing. It still has a stout turbocharged V8, featherweight carbon-fiber construction, amazing handling capabilities and a comfortable ride you can live with. We think the 570GT is a solid rival to perennial sports car all-stars such as the Audi R8, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911.
2017 McLaren 570GT models
The 2017 McLaren 570GT is the grand touring version of the McLaren 570S. It is part of the company's Sport Series line and serves as the hatchback/comfort-oriented model in the 570 lineup. As is typically the case with high-end sports cars such as the 570GT, there aren't trim levels to choose from as much as there is an endless list of optional equipment. With that said, plenty of standard equipment comes with this exotic sports car, and you can add almost anything your heart desires.
For power, the GT relies on a midmounted turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 (562 horsepower, 443 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard equipment highlights include lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, full LED lighting, parking sensors, a rearview camera, soft-close doors, an adaptive suspension, adjustable drive modes, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated seats, driver-seat memory settings, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Once you start to scroll down the options sheet, you'll see that the 570GT can be customized to pretty much any taste. For bundled optional equipment, there are two exterior and interior carbon-fiber packages that add bare or glossy carbon-fiber parts such as side air intakes, door inserts, side skirts, front and rear diffusers and gearshift paddles. Almost every other available upgrade for the 570GT (of which there are many) is a stand-alone option.
Other options include a sport exhaust, different wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon-fiber racing seats, a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system, upgraded leather trims, custom paint and trim selections, and a Nose Lift. Not to be confused with the Hollywood "nose job," it gives you the ability to raise the GT's ride height for more front-end clearance over ramps and speed bumps.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the2016 McLaren 570S (turbocharged 3.8L 8-cylinder | 7-speed automatic).
NOTE: The 570S and the 570GT share many components, but there are some differences, including the GT's hatchback design, a softer suspension, a reduced steering ratio and quieter exhaust. Overall, though, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 570GT.
Driving5.0
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.5
Technology3.0
Scorecard
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 570GT models:
- Rearview Camera and Parking Sensors
- Provides a rear camera view when backing up. The parking sensors help you avoid obstacles when parking.
- Dual Front, Knee & Side Curtain Airbags
- Protect you in case of a crash. Just because the McLaren is a sports car doesn't mean it doesn't take safety seriously.
- Optional Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- Fits the 570GT with high-performance brakes. If you do high-performance track days with your McLaren, you'll want these.
