  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren 570GT

Used 2017 McLaren 570GT

2017 McLaren 570GT
See all for sale
List Price Range
$137,888 - $145,995
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(1)

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling and steering characteristics
  • Inspires a high level of driver confidence
  • Twin-turbo V8 engine produces fierce acceleration
  • A livable daily driver as exotic sports cars go
  • Touchscreen is small, pretty basic and not very intuitive
  • Seat comfort wanes on long-distance drives

Which 570GT does Edmunds recommend?

If you're trying to figure out which McLaren 570 to buy, there's no wrong way to go about it. The S is more focused on handling performance; the GT is the comfort-oriented model. From there, it's really a matter of customization. Get the carbon-ceramic brakes if you want, or the Bowers & Wilkins sound system. You can also get virtually any paint color, endless custom interior options and various carbon-fiber exterior parts. For a price, of course.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

The 2017 McLaren 570GT is the latest in the company's line of Sports Series entry-level models. The 570S debuted first, and now for 2017 comes the 570GT (Grand Touring). This model shares most of the underlying mechanicals with the S but has softer suspension tuning, a quieter exhaust and a new hatchback design. All are meant to make the GT a more comfort-focused, daily-driver/road-trip kind of car. We already thought the 570S was one of the more livable supercars on the road, so this shift should be icing on the cake.

Though it might seem a bit silly to call the McLaren 570GT an entry-level car, that's where it sits in the company's lineup. The 570 is at the bottom of the McLaren ladder, outranked by the record-setting P1 and midlevel models such as the 675LT. But that placement shouldn't make it any less appealing. It still has a stout turbocharged V8, featherweight carbon-fiber construction, amazing handling capabilities and a comfortable ride you can live with. We think the 570GT is a solid rival to perennial sports car all-stars such as the Audi R8, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911.

McLaren 570GT models

The 2017 McLaren 570GT is the grand touring version of the McLaren 570S. It is part of the company's Sport Series line and serves as the hatchback/comfort-oriented model in the 570 lineup. As is typically the case with high-end sports cars such as the 570GT, there aren't trim levels to choose from as much as there is an endless list of optional equipment. With that said, plenty of standard equipment comes with this exotic sports car, and you can add almost anything your heart desires.

For power, the GT relies on a midmounted turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 (562 horsepower, 443 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard equipment highlights include lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, full LED lighting, parking sensors, a rearview camera, soft-close doors, an adaptive suspension, adjustable drive modes, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated seats, driver-seat memory settings, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Once you start to scroll down the options sheet, you'll see that the 570GT can be customized to pretty much any taste. For bundled optional equipment, there are two exterior and interior carbon-fiber packages that add bare or glossy carbon-fiber parts such as side air intakes, door inserts, side skirts, front and rear diffusers and gearshift paddles. Almost every other available upgrade for the 570GT (of which there are many) is a stand-alone option.

Other options include a sport exhaust, different wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon-fiber racing seats, a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system, upgraded leather trims, custom paint and trim selections, and a Nose Lift. Not to be confused with the Hollywood "nose job," it gives you the ability to raise the GT's ride height for more front-end clearance over ramps and speed bumps.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the2016 McLaren 570S (turbocharged 3.8L 8-cylinder | 7-speed automatic).

NOTE: The 570S and the 570GT share many components, but there are some differences, including the GT's hatchback design, a softer suspension, a reduced steering ratio and quieter exhaust. Overall, though, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 570GT.

Scorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving5.0
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.5
Technology3.0

Driving

5.0
The 570 does more with less. Less electronic trickery is used to skirt around the physics of handling, and less mass (3,280 pounds) means there's less to manipulate to go fast. It feels more organic and rewarding to drive than a car that relies heavily on computer wizardry to carve through a corner.

Acceleration

5.0
A 570S we tested went from zero to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. That's quicker than even McLaren's estimates and one of the quickest cars we've ever tested. This 570GT is a bit heavier, but the powertrain is the same, so you can expect the same kind of incredible thrust and superb throttle response.

Braking

5.0
The optional carbon-ceramic brakes lack some initial bite, and when coupled with a stiff pedal with short travel, require a higher braking effort. However, the 570 brakes with immediacy, and with a fast-acting ABS providing unfaltering stability from 60 mph, it needs only 95 feet to stop.

Handling

5.0
Light on its feet, with excellent turn-in and a bit of understeer as you approach the limit. It puts power down very well, yet it doesn't have insane grip like some cars armed with sticky R-compound tires. If you coax the rear end out with a big stab of throttle, it's still very controllable.

Drivability

4.5
The seven-speed transmission pulls off gear changes seamlessly during leisure driving as well as it executes crisp, positive shifts during high-speed sprints. First gear can be lurchy at times, and it takes awhile to adjust to the brake pedal's soft initial bite and short, extra-firm throw.

Comfort

4.0
Though the 570GT is marginally more softly sprung than a 570S, it's still not up there with the plushest of grand tourers. However, it manages a good degree of comfort considering how viciously it devours curves.

Seat comfort

3.0
The cushions are very firm; there's lumbar adjustment and great lateral support at both back and thighs. The seat controls are pretty basic and could benefit from a tilt function. Although supportive, they're not optimal for long-distance comfort.

Ride comfort

5.0
The GT has a surprisingly supple ride for such a performance-oriented car. Suspension tuning feels borderline plush without being underdamped in its softest setting, and it has two sportier settings. Traveling over fairly rough surfaces won't leave you feeling beat up afterward.

Noise & vibration

3.5
Very little wind noise but a moderate amount of road noise on coarse roads. The most prevalent sounds, however, come from the engine against your back, and those levels are adjustable to a degree. Definitely noisier than your average sports car, but fortunately the engine sounds fantastic.

Climate control

4.0
Climate is controlled via a touchscreen where active airflow zones are depicted with a graphic of a helmeted occupant. The system has ample capacity for cooling or heating the compact cabin, and optional seat heaters function well to warm bums in cold, damp weather.

Interior

3.0
The 570GT could be driven daily, but it doesn't completely escape the ergonomic challenges that many supercars face; being a few inches off the ground and having fancy doors come with trade-offs. However, the cabin feels roomy inside, and visibility is uncommonly good for a mid-engine car.

Ease of use

3.0
McLaren does interior design with minimalism in mind. Inboard seat controls are hidden from view, requiring operation by touch alone, while a single multifunctional steering stalk serves to navigate through a maze of menus and functions. It takes some time before it all makes sense.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Entry is easier than in other McLarens thanks to a lower and narrower step-in. A low ride height requires you to plop down into the seat, which might prove challenging for the less agile. Additionally, the dihedral-hinged doors require effort to close because of the air struts that prop them up.

Driving position

3.0
The driver seat adjusts to fit a wide range of heights, and the steering wheel tilts and telescopes. The footwell is narrow, and the pedals are closer together than they need to be with an automatic transmission. More separation would increase comfort and avoid pedal overlap.

Roominess

3.5
There's a good amount of interior room once you clear the door opening. Driver and passenger sit close together, but overall elbowroom and legroom are pretty generous. The floating center screen layout also creates a more spacious-looking cabin and allows access to the forward cupholders.

Visibility

4.0
Visibility on the road is surprisingly good. Properly adjusted, the rearview and sideview mirrors provide comprehensive coverage of the two adjacent lanes and anything behind you. Forward visibility is also good, as the low, door-mounted side-view mirrors don't obscure the front window corners.

Quality

5.0
Beautiful design complements quality materials and hand-built craftsmanship at its best. And they truly hand-build these cars; we've walked the factory floor ourselves. The only parts that look a bit chintzy are the sun visors, but it's likely they're intentionally made as light as possible.

Utility

3.5
Supercars may not prioritize utility, but your driving experiences will be limited if you can't bring much with you. The 570GT comes with a good amount of utility that will accommodate a road trip for two without much struggle.

Small-item storage

3.0
Small item space is precious without a glovebox (due to a knee airbag). There's a small center armrest compartment, hidden drawers in each door, and a handful of spaces for cups and smartphones. Elastic netting between the seats and by the passenger footwell can accommodate documents or similar items.

Cargo space

4.5
The front trunk and the rear cargo shelf combine to provide about 12 cubic feet of cargo space, which is decent for a mid-engine sports car, and will hold a couple large duffle bags. Accessing the "hatchback" to load your bags can be tough thanks to the super-wide rear roof pillar.

Technology

3.0
McLaren's powertrain technology is amazing, but we aren't talking about it here. The interior electronics are less impressive, with subpar rearview camera and smartphone integration. The touchscreen infotainment system is cleanly designed and works well with only a few hard-button menu shortcuts.

Smartphone integration

3.0
We connected our smartphone via USB and found no way to access podcasts, and only the basic music menu showed up on-screen. Also, the antiglare layer over the touchscreen makes it difficult to see and operate when wearing polarized sunglasses.

Driver aids

3.0
We connected our smartphone via USB and found no way to access podcasts, and only the basic music menu showed up on-screen. Also, the antiglare layer over the touchscreen makes it difficult to see and operate when wearing polarized sunglasses.

Voice control

2.5
The voice controls are limited to interaction with phone and music, with no function for navigation programming. The system isn't great at finding your requested music, either.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 McLaren 570GT.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Best daily sports car out there
    Josh Marchant,
    2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

    I bought a 570GT and it’s absolutely amazing would recommend to anybody with a stable job :)

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
    MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
    Seats 2
    7-speed automated manual
    Gas
    562 hp @ 7500 rpm
    See all Used 2017 McLaren 570GT features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts like the 570GT models:

    Rearview Camera and Parking Sensors
    Provides a rear camera view when backing up. The parking sensors help you avoid obstacles when parking.
    Dual Front, Knee & Side Curtain Airbags
    Protect you in case of a crash. Just because the McLaren is a sports car doesn't mean it doesn't take safety seriously.
    Optional Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
    Fits the 570GT with high-performance brakes. If you do high-performance track days with your McLaren, you'll want these.

    FAQ

    Is the McLaren 570GT a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2017 570GT both on the road and at the track, giving it a 4.0 out of 10. You probably care about McLaren 570GT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 570GT gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a McLaren 570GT. Learn more

    Is the McLaren 570GT reliable?

    To determine whether the McLaren 570GT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 570GT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 570GT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2017 McLaren 570GT a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2017 McLaren 570GT is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2017 570GT and gave it a 4.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2017 570GT is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2017 McLaren 570GT?

    The least-expensive 2017 McLaren 570GT is the 2017 McLaren 570GT 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $198,950.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $198,950
    Learn more

    What are the different models of McLaren 570GT?

    If you're interested in the McLaren 570GT, the next question is, which 570GT model is right for you? 570GT variants include 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of 570GT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2017 McLaren 570GT

    The 2017 McLaren 570GT is a new edition to McLaren's Sport Series. It's a bit more comfortable and daily-driver-oriented than its stablemate, the 570S. Thankfully though, it has the same thrilling engine and lots of the same luxury equipment. Like other McLarens, you won't be choosing from the base, midlevel or high-end models; the 570GT really is a custom-built kind of car. There are a few option "Packs" or packages that bundle together various carbon-fiber parts, specifically divided into interior and exterior groups, but really, you can check items off the options list, one by one, until you've configured your perfect McLaren.

    Pricing is, as you'd expect it, high. But compared to McLaren's own 650LT or the ultimate hypercar, the P1, the 570GT is a bargain. You'll get much of the same exclusive vibe and blistering speed for a fraction of the big hypercar's price. Italian and German rivals will likely be just as taxing on your wallet, but in this price range it's more about finding the car that perfectly fits your personality instead of your budget.

    When you start adding items to the 570GT such as the optional sports exhaust, the 12-speaker stereo or any number of custom seats, the price can quickly go up above the quarter-million-dollar mark, but that isn't a trait unique to McLaren in this class. Most high-end sports cars in this performance bracket share similar pricing structures. When you're ready to put a 2017 McLaren 570GT in your garage, build it here on Edmunds and we'll help you get the perfect one.

    Used 2017 McLaren 570GT Overview

    The Used 2017 McLaren 570GT is offered in the following submodels: 570GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2017 McLaren 570GT?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 McLaren 570GT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 570GT 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 570GT.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 McLaren 570GT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 570GT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2017 McLaren 570GT?

    Which 2017 McLaren 570GTS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 McLaren 570GT for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2017 570GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $137,888 and mileage as low as 4257 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 McLaren 570GT.

    Can't find a new 2017 McLaren 570GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new McLaren 570GT for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,503.

    Find a new McLaren for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,543.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2017 McLaren 570GT?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out McLaren lease specials

    Related Used 2017 McLaren 570GT info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider