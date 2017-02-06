Used 2017 McLaren 570GT
Pros & Cons
- Excellent handling and steering characteristics
- Inspires a high level of driver confidence
- Twin-turbo V8 engine produces fierce acceleration
- A livable daily driver as exotic sports cars go
- Touchscreen is small, pretty basic and not very intuitive
- Seat comfort wanes on long-distance drives
Which 570GT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
The 2017 McLaren 570GT is the latest in the company's line of Sports Series entry-level models. The 570S debuted first, and now for 2017 comes the 570GT (Grand Touring). This model shares most of the underlying mechanicals with the S but has softer suspension tuning, a quieter exhaust and a new hatchback design. All are meant to make the GT a more comfort-focused, daily-driver/road-trip kind of car. We already thought the 570S was one of the more livable supercars on the road, so this shift should be icing on the cake.
Though it might seem a bit silly to call the McLaren 570GT an entry-level car, that's where it sits in the company's lineup. The 570 is at the bottom of the McLaren ladder, outranked by the record-setting P1 and midlevel models such as the 675LT. But that placement shouldn't make it any less appealing. It still has a stout turbocharged V8, featherweight carbon-fiber construction, amazing handling capabilities and a comfortable ride you can live with. We think the 570GT is a solid rival to perennial sports car all-stars such as the Audi R8, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911.
McLaren 570GT models
The 2017 McLaren 570GT is the grand touring version of the McLaren 570S. It is part of the company's Sport Series line and serves as the hatchback/comfort-oriented model in the 570 lineup. As is typically the case with high-end sports cars such as the 570GT, there aren't trim levels to choose from as much as there is an endless list of optional equipment. With that said, plenty of standard equipment comes with this exotic sports car, and you can add almost anything your heart desires.
For power, the GT relies on a midmounted turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 (562 horsepower, 443 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard equipment highlights include lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, full LED lighting, parking sensors, a rearview camera, soft-close doors, an adaptive suspension, adjustable drive modes, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated seats, driver-seat memory settings, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Once you start to scroll down the options sheet, you'll see that the 570GT can be customized to pretty much any taste. For bundled optional equipment, there are two exterior and interior carbon-fiber packages that add bare or glossy carbon-fiber parts such as side air intakes, door inserts, side skirts, front and rear diffusers and gearshift paddles. Almost every other available upgrade for the 570GT (of which there are many) is a stand-alone option.
Other options include a sport exhaust, different wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon-fiber racing seats, a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system, upgraded leather trims, custom paint and trim selections, and a Nose Lift. Not to be confused with the Hollywood "nose job," it gives you the ability to raise the GT's ride height for more front-end clearance over ramps and speed bumps.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the2016 McLaren 570S (turbocharged 3.8L 8-cylinder | 7-speed automatic).
NOTE: The 570S and the 570GT share many components, but there are some differences, including the GT's hatchback design, a softer suspension, a reduced steering ratio and quieter exhaust. Overall, though, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 570GT.
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
|Driving
|5.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|3.0
Driving5.0
Acceleration5.0
Braking5.0
Handling5.0
Drivability4.5
Comfort4.0
Seat comfort3.0
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration3.5
Climate control4.0
Interior3.0
Ease of use3.0
Getting in/getting out3.0
Driving position3.0
Roominess3.5
Visibility4.0
Quality5.0
Utility3.5
Small-item storage3.0
Cargo space4.5
Technology3.0
Smartphone integration3.0
Driver aids3.0
Voice control2.5
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought a 570GT and it’s absolutely amazing would recommend to anybody with a stable job :)
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 2
|7-speed automated manual
|Gas
|562 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
More about the 2017 McLaren 570GT
The 2017 McLaren 570GT is a new edition to McLaren's Sport Series. It's a bit more comfortable and daily-driver-oriented than its stablemate, the 570S. Thankfully though, it has the same thrilling engine and lots of the same luxury equipment. Like other McLarens, you won't be choosing from the base, midlevel or high-end models; the 570GT really is a custom-built kind of car. There are a few option "Packs" or packages that bundle together various carbon-fiber parts, specifically divided into interior and exterior groups, but really, you can check items off the options list, one by one, until you've configured your perfect McLaren.
Pricing is, as you'd expect it, high. But compared to McLaren's own 650LT or the ultimate hypercar, the P1, the 570GT is a bargain. You'll get much of the same exclusive vibe and blistering speed for a fraction of the big hypercar's price. Italian and German rivals will likely be just as taxing on your wallet, but in this price range it's more about finding the car that perfectly fits your personality instead of your budget.
When you start adding items to the 570GT such as the optional sports exhaust, the 12-speaker stereo or any number of custom seats, the price can quickly go up above the quarter-million-dollar mark, but that isn't a trait unique to McLaren in this class. Most high-end sports cars in this performance bracket share similar pricing structures. When you're ready to put a 2017 McLaren 570GT in your garage, build it here on Edmunds and we'll help you get the perfect one.
Used 2017 McLaren 570GT Overview
The Used 2017 McLaren 570GT is offered in the following submodels: 570GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2017 McLaren 570GT?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 McLaren 570GT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 570GT 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 570GT.
