Used 2003 Mazda Truck Cab Plus Consumer Reviews

Great little truck Ing , 09/13/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Looks nice, runs great. Comfy ride; definitely "trucky," but not bouncy or harsh. Good legroom for tall people. Handles nicely in any situation. Good winter driving. Love the power of the 4- liter V6. I've towed pretty close to 3000 pounds up the Columbia Gorge, and it shows no signs of strain; spooling up from 50 to 75 passing a slow semi uphill? No problem, not even with a fully loaded trailer.

real truck father , 10/22/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great value in todays market. No fancy "Look at Me" crap, just an honest hard working truck.

MAZDA B3000 CAB PLUS DUAL SPORT SPECTER , 03/21/2003 6 of 7 people found this review helpful THIS BEING THE 2ND MAZDA TRUCK I,VE OWNED I AM STILL IMPRESSED WITH THE OVER ALL QUALITY & WORKMANSHIP OF THIS TRUCK.THE ONLY DOWN FALL I CAN FIND IS MAZDA/FORD REALLY NEEDS TO ENTER THE SPORT TRUCK MARKET WITH A TRUCK THAT IS LESS 4X4ISH .THEY NEED TO BUILD A TRUE SPORT TRUCK AND GIVE CHEVY AND DODGE A RUN FOR THE MONEY. HECK EVEN TOYOTA'S GETTING WITH THE PROGRAM.

Not a Ranger newo , 02/03/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Nice truck. I know it's basically a Ranger but with Mazda's new 4 year warranty I went with the B-Series. The fabulous 5 speed auto makes the most of the small 6 cylinder and I don't see one every light like a Ranger.