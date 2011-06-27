Used 2003 Mazda Truck Cab Plus Consumer Reviews
Great little truck
Looks nice, runs great. Comfy ride; definitely "trucky," but not bouncy or harsh. Good legroom for tall people. Handles nicely in any situation. Good winter driving. Love the power of the 4- liter V6. I've towed pretty close to 3000 pounds up the Columbia Gorge, and it shows no signs of strain; spooling up from 50 to 75 passing a slow semi uphill? No problem, not even with a fully loaded trailer.
real truck
Great value in todays market. No fancy "Look at Me" crap, just an honest hard working truck.
MAZDA B3000 CAB PLUS DUAL SPORT
THIS BEING THE 2ND MAZDA TRUCK I,VE OWNED I AM STILL IMPRESSED WITH THE OVER ALL QUALITY & WORKMANSHIP OF THIS TRUCK.THE ONLY DOWN FALL I CAN FIND IS MAZDA/FORD REALLY NEEDS TO ENTER THE SPORT TRUCK MARKET WITH A TRUCK THAT IS LESS 4X4ISH .THEY NEED TO BUILD A TRUE SPORT TRUCK AND GIVE CHEVY AND DODGE A RUN FOR THE MONEY. HECK EVEN TOYOTA'S GETTING WITH THE PROGRAM.
Not a Ranger
Nice truck. I know it's basically a Ranger but with Mazda's new 4 year warranty I went with the B-Series. The fabulous 5 speed auto makes the most of the small 6 cylinder and I don't see one every light like a Ranger.
impressive throughout
This fall I purchaced a new b4000 from a mazda dealer new in town. I was very impressed with the way I was treated to begin with. The truck is everything and then some that I expected out of a truck. The 207hp engine mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission is pure performance. Gas milage is decent considering the vechicle. Build and design both interior and exterior is superior compaired to any other truck in its class. Im very Very happy with my purchace
