Used 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

Tom-in-SF , 02/18/2010

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I test drove several small SUVs like the Jeep Patriot, Hyundai Tucson, and Honda CR-V. Now all of these (Ford Escape and Mercury, are similar to the Mazda) had their good points, and some better than the Mazda, but in meeting my requirements of comforts, space and fuel economy, the Mazda Tribute fit the bill (fuel prices climb). I purchased my Mazda Tribute Hybrid with Grand Touring pkg, AWD, and NAV System, and a good price just over 30K. Fuel economy in the SF Bay area is 32 MPG! It is really peppy when you press the accelerator combining both electric and gas engine power. I drive regularly in snow and ice, and it drives very nice, it does takes getting used to the AWD engaging.