Used 2002 Mazda Protege Sedan Consumer Reviews

Passed down to me. devin994 , 06/23/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful For the small amount of time that I've owned this car, it's absolutely fantastic! However, this car has been in our family ever since 2002. It has an automatic transmission and everything in the car is going strong even after 190,000 miles! This car has battled through many trips from New York to Florida and the only problem during all of those trips was that the driver's side window ceased to function. It was promptly fixed and works as good as new! The story on this car is that my parents had bought this vehicle new the year this came out. This car has mostly highway miles. 3 days a week, it travels 140 into the city and back home for the past 9 years. Never has it broken down! Report Abuse

165K trouble free miles Ray , 08/28/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I can't say enough good things about this car. I'm still on the original clutch and original water pump. Just change the oil every 3,750 miles and perform the major service every 30K miles. Amazing car. Report Abuse

Just Totalled it Today Barté , 01/27/2003 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This morning, Jan 26, 03 at 12:09, three friends and I were involved in an automobile accident in my 2002 Mazda Protegé ES. The accident involved a speeding pickup truck. The impact occured MAYBE 20 degrees of an angle away from being a head-on collison. My protegé is totalled. All four of us walked away. All four. Report Abuse

Adequate performance and reliable lzp , 12/27/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It's my first car. Bought it new in August 2002. Have been driving it ever since then and no real problems occured. If I have to be really picky, then here are some minor issues: (1) twice in winter morning, with temperature at around minus 20 celsius (I live in Toronto), the stereo stopped functioning --- the problem disappeared next day. (2) experiences over snowy roads is not as good, especially when making turns, the car could slide sideways. (3) My girl friend complained that air circulation is restrained in certain modes; from reading the reviews here that seems to be a common complain, but it didn't bother me that much. Overall, the car has been fun to drive and reliable. Report Abuse