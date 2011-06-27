  1. Home
Used 1991 Mazda Protege Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Protege
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272324
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg21/26 mpg22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/478.5 mi.333.9/413.4 mi.319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.15.9 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG272324
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque111 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm111 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 5500 rpm103 hp @ 5500 rpm125 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.36.3 in.37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.9 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Length171.5 in.171.5 in.171.5 in.
Curb weight2359 lbs.2634 lbs.2480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.12.8 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.54.5 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
