  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Navajo
  4. Used 1992 Mazda Navajo
  5. Used 1992 Mazda Navajo SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Mazda Navajo SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Navajo
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Navajos for sale
List Price Estimate
$856 - $1,725
Used Navajo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1992 Mazda Navajo

mountain girl, 06/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Has gotten me out of more tight spots than I care to think about. Great on the highway and a hoot on snowmobile trails in the summer! Plows 4' snow and cruises over the continental divide in the middle of summer.

Report Abuse

Good Soldier

Pedro G., 10/31/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the car with 24K miles and put another 109 on it. The 4x4 worked great in Maine winters and through the mud off-road. The only major problem throughout the years was the A.C.-- replaced twice. The truck was very reliable which is contrary to the Consumer Report ratings.

Report Abuse

Great Vehicle

Mary L S, 08/24/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Next to a Ford pickup this is the most comfortable car I have ever had. It holds the road in all weather conditions and is certainly fun as well as relaxing to drive. Its comfort is great and size is great, other than mine being a 2 door -- as age gets to us it's hard to get into the back seat but once there it's great. I love the size over all. The rear door is great as it opens the window separately and then the whole back opens also. I have put 120,000 miles on my '92 since we got it in 98. I LOVE IT.

Report Abuse

Great Vehicle

beetlejuice40, 03/24/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle from Utah in the spring of 2001. Initially Installed the best Monroe shocks, 4 new tires, and a K&N air filter. Now have 137,000 miles and it still runs like new.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Navajos for sale

Related Used 1992 Mazda Navajo SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles