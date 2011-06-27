Used 1992 Mazda Navajo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.5/386.0 mi.289.5/386.0 mi.289.5/386.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm155 hp @ 4200 rpm155 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.102.1 in.102.1 in.
Length175.3 in.175.3 in.175.3 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Curb weight3785 lbs.3870 lbs.3980 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
