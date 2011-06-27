  1. Home
Used 1995 Mazda MX-6 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 MX-6
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG2620
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.5/480.5 mi.279.0/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG2620
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5500 rpm164 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.44.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear leg room27.7 in.27.7 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.
Curb weight2625 lbs.2625 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cameo White
  • Vintage Red
  • Platinum Pearl Metallic
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
