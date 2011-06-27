Used 1995 Mazda MX-6 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|26
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/31 mpg
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.5/480.5 mi.
|279.0/372.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.5 gal.
|15.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|118 hp @ 5500 rpm
|164 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|44.0 in.
|44.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.7 in.
|27.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2625 lbs.
|2625 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.4 cu.ft.
|12.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|Wheel base
|102.8 in.
|102.8 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
