Used 1995 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.7
26 reviews
Reliable, fun, comfortable

n757jh, 11/14/2003
This is my 4th Mazda and it still just feels right! Bought used from Hertz at 25K miles, runs beautifully, now 100K miles and still trouble free. Engine is 4 cyl, economical, running Mobil 1 now, starts right up even in winter, runs smooth. Ride is sensitive without being harsh. Can carry just about anything including aircraft parts with folding rear seats and hatchback. Just love this car, after 3 RX-7's it's not as sporty but neither am I at 50!

Bilal's thoughts

Dinkman, 04/11/2002
This car is an excellent car and I would recommend it to anyone, especially someone young, looking to buy his first car who is looking for a sports car but cant afford anything too expensive. This car is definetly affordable and very sporty.

great

arnold, 05/05/2002
This car is awesome, it has everything you want in a sports car. looks speed and style. dont pass the chance to own one, you will probably regret it!

My turn to drive!!

Mr Fedora/John, 06/16/2002
This AWESOME Car is a BLAST!! I have owned an 87 RX7 and a Miata both. Neither one has givin me the excitement like the MX6 has. Its a 95 and I bought it in Jan of 2002. She has 120,000 miles on her. The entire car still looks and performs exceptionally well. People say...New?? Nope!! Not gonna get rid of this one!!

One fun car

dada2u, 06/22/2002
Of all the cars I've owned from VW's, Toyotas and Accords, this is my all- time favorite. It's been extremely reliable with no problems. Since getting a new Mazda 9 mos. ago, our little MX-6's only avg'd 75 mi. per month. With only 37K miles, it's obvious we don't need a 2nd car, but if I decide to let this one go it'll be a sad, sad day. It's a great car!

