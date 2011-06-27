Used 1995 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Reliable, fun, comfortable n757jh , 11/14/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my 4th Mazda and it still just feels right! Bought used from Hertz at 25K miles, runs beautifully, now 100K miles and still trouble free. Engine is 4 cyl, economical, running Mobil 1 now, starts right up even in winter, runs smooth. Ride is sensitive without being harsh. Can carry just about anything including aircraft parts with folding rear seats and hatchback. Just love this car, after 3 RX-7's it's not as sporty but neither am I at 50! Report Abuse

Bilal's thoughts Dinkman , 04/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is an excellent car and I would recommend it to anyone, especially someone young, looking to buy his first car who is looking for a sports car but cant afford anything too expensive. This car is definetly affordable and very sporty.

great arnold , 05/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is awesome, it has everything you want in a sports car. looks speed and style. dont pass the chance to own one, you will probably regret it!

My turn to drive!! Mr Fedora/John , 06/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This AWESOME Car is a BLAST!! I have owned an 87 RX7 and a Miata both. Neither one has givin me the excitement like the MX6 has. Its a 95 and I bought it in Jan of 2002. She has 120,000 miles on her. The entire car still looks and performs exceptionally well. People say...New?? Nope!! Not gonna get rid of this one!!