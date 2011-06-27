Used 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MX-5 Miata Convertible
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,982*
Total Cash Price
$15,344
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,643*
Total Cash Price
$20,609
Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,976*
Total Cash Price
$21,211
Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,976*
Total Cash Price
$20,759
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,649*
Total Cash Price
$15,645
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,316*
Total Cash Price
$15,043
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,308*
Total Cash Price
$21,812
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,316*
Total Cash Price
$15,043
25th Anniversary Edition 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,647*
Total Cash Price
$16,999
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,312*
Total Cash Price
$18,653
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,646*
Total Cash Price
$17,901
25th Anniversary Edition 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,977*
Total Cash Price
$19,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$1,245
|$1,334
|$358
|$1,982
|$1,910
|$6,830
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$847
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,014
|Financing
|$825
|$664
|$491
|$308
|$111
|$2,399
|Depreciation
|$3,408
|$1,388
|$1,221
|$1,083
|$972
|$8,072
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,150
|$6,391
|$5,229
|$6,702
|$6,510
|$33,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$1,673
|$1,792
|$481
|$2,662
|$2,566
|$9,174
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,362
|Financing
|$1,108
|$892
|$659
|$414
|$149
|$3,222
|Depreciation
|$4,577
|$1,865
|$1,640
|$1,455
|$1,306
|$10,842
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,290
|$8,584
|$7,023
|$9,002
|$8,743
|$45,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,255
|Maintenance
|$1,722
|$1,844
|$495
|$2,740
|$2,641
|$9,441
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,170
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,402
|Financing
|$1,141
|$918
|$678
|$426
|$154
|$3,316
|Depreciation
|$4,711
|$1,919
|$1,688
|$1,497
|$1,344
|$11,159
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,649
|$8,835
|$7,228
|$9,265
|$8,999
|$46,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,143
|Maintenance
|$1,685
|$1,805
|$484
|$2,681
|$2,585
|$9,240
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,145
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,116
|$898
|$664
|$417
|$150
|$3,246
|Depreciation
|$4,611
|$1,878
|$1,652
|$1,466
|$1,315
|$10,921
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,380
|$8,647
|$7,074
|$9,068
|$8,807
|$45,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,270
|$1,360
|$365
|$2,021
|$1,948
|$6,964
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$863
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,034
|Financing
|$841
|$677
|$500
|$314
|$113
|$2,446
|Depreciation
|$3,475
|$1,415
|$1,245
|$1,104
|$991
|$8,231
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,330
|$6,517
|$5,331
|$6,834
|$6,637
|$34,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$1,221
|$1,308
|$351
|$1,943
|$1,873
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$830
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$994
|Financing
|$809
|$651
|$481
|$302
|$109
|$2,352
|Depreciation
|$3,341
|$1,361
|$1,197
|$1,062
|$953
|$7,914
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,971
|$6,266
|$5,126
|$6,571
|$6,382
|$33,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$5,404
|Maintenance
|$1,770
|$1,897
|$509
|$2,817
|$2,716
|$9,709
|Repairs
|$571
|$664
|$776
|$909
|$1,061
|$3,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,204
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,441
|Financing
|$1,173
|$944
|$697
|$438
|$158
|$3,410
|Depreciation
|$4,844
|$1,973
|$1,736
|$1,540
|$1,382
|$11,475
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,008
|$9,086
|$7,433
|$9,528
|$9,254
|$48,308
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$1,221
|$1,308
|$351
|$1,943
|$1,873
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$830
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$994
|Financing
|$809
|$651
|$481
|$302
|$109
|$2,352
|Depreciation
|$3,341
|$1,361
|$1,197
|$1,062
|$953
|$7,914
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,971
|$6,266
|$5,126
|$6,571
|$6,382
|$33,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible 25th Anniversary Edition 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$4,212
|Maintenance
|$1,380
|$1,478
|$397
|$2,196
|$2,116
|$7,566
|Repairs
|$445
|$518
|$605
|$709
|$827
|$3,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$938
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,123
|Financing
|$914
|$736
|$544
|$341
|$123
|$2,658
|Depreciation
|$3,775
|$1,538
|$1,353
|$1,200
|$1,077
|$8,943
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,137
|$7,081
|$5,792
|$7,425
|$7,212
|$37,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$897
|$924
|$951
|$980
|$4,621
|Maintenance
|$1,514
|$1,622
|$435
|$2,409
|$2,323
|$8,303
|Repairs
|$489
|$568
|$663
|$777
|$908
|$3,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,233
|Financing
|$1,003
|$807
|$596
|$374
|$135
|$2,916
|Depreciation
|$4,143
|$1,688
|$1,484
|$1,317
|$1,182
|$9,813
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,124
|$7,770
|$6,356
|$8,148
|$7,914
|$41,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$887
|$913
|$940
|$4,435
|Maintenance
|$1,453
|$1,557
|$418
|$2,312
|$2,229
|$7,968
|Repairs
|$469
|$545
|$637
|$746
|$871
|$3,268
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,183
|Financing
|$963
|$775
|$572
|$359
|$130
|$2,799
|Depreciation
|$3,976
|$1,620
|$1,424
|$1,264
|$1,134
|$9,418
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,675
|$7,457
|$6,100
|$7,819
|$7,595
|$39,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MX-5 Miata Convertible 25th Anniversary Edition 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$4,920
|Maintenance
|$1,612
|$1,727
|$463
|$2,565
|$2,472
|$8,839
|Repairs
|$520
|$605
|$706
|$828
|$966
|$3,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,096
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,312
|Financing
|$1,068
|$859
|$635
|$399
|$144
|$3,105
|Depreciation
|$4,410
|$1,797
|$1,580
|$1,402
|$1,258
|$10,446
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,276
|$2,344
|$2,414
|$2,487
|$11,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,842
|$8,271
|$6,766
|$8,674
|$8,424
|$43,977
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Virginia is:not available
