Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,260
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.7/355.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|140 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|50.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|58.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|157.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2573 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3122 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|49.4 in.
|Wheel base
|91.7 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|Rear track
|58.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P205/45R17 84W tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
