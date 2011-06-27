Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|22/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.8/333.2 mi.
|261.8/333.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|100 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|116 hp @ 6500 rpm
|116 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.6 ft.
|30.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|50.4 in.
|50.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|155.4 in.
|155.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2182 lbs.
|2182 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|3.6 cu.ft.
|3.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|48.2 in.
|48.2 in.
|Wheel base
|89.2 in.
|89.2 in.
|Width
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
