Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Features & Specs

More about the 1991 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/333.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle30.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front shoulder room50.4 in.
Measurements
Length155.4 in.
Curb weight2182 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.6 cu.ft.
Height48.2 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White
  • British Racing Green
  • Classic Red
  • Mariner Blue
  • Silver Stone Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles