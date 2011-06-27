Used 2004 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
LX Starting MSRP
$23,490
ES Starting MSRP
$28,460
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/455.4 mi.316.8/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6200 rpm200 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
traction controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
100 watts stereo outputyesno
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
180-watt audio outputnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Air conditioningyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesno
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
Rear and cargo floor matsnoyes
Power Feature
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Front head room41 in.41 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.
clothyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
Rear Seats
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.62.6 in.
Rear leg room37 in.37 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.60.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Measurements
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Front track60.6 in.60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127 cu.ft.127 cu.ft.
Curb weight3772 lbs.3772 lbs.
Gross weight5260 lbs.5260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd.
Maximum payload1488 lbs.1488 lbs.
Length189.5 in.189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.3000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height68.7 in.69.1 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.111.8 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.
Rear track60.8 in.60.8 in.
Colors
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic Green Mica
  • Tsunami Blue Mica
  • Whitewater Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Rally White
  • Cosmic Sand Metallic
  • Razor Blue Metallic
  • Black Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Nordic Green Mica
  • Tsunami Blue Mica
  • Whitewater Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Rally White
  • Cosmic Sand Metallic
  • Razor Blue Metallic
  • Black Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
P215/60R H tiresyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
LX
$23,490
ES
$28,460
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
