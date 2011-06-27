Used 2004 Mazda MPV Features & Specs
|Overview
See MPV Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/455.4 mi.
|316.8/455.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6200 rpm
|200 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|180-watt audio output
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|no
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Front head room
|41 in.
|41 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37 in.
|37 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Front track
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|127 cu.ft.
|127 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3772 lbs.
|3772 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5260 lbs.
|5260 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.34 cd.
|.34 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1488 lbs.
|1488 lbs.
|Length
|189.5 in.
|189.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3000 lbs.
|3000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|68.7 in.
|69.1 in.
|Wheel base
|111.8 in.
|111.8 in.
|Width
|72.1 in.
|72.1 in.
|Rear track
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R H tires
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the MPV
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,490
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
