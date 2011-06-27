Used 2002 Mazda MPV Minivan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
I Can't Complain

wiz8mom, 09/01/2012
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

We purchased our MPV used in 2005 with about 45,000 miles on it. With an extended warranty, we paid total about $11,000. It now has 227,000 miles on it (365,000km). We had to have the transmission replaced at 95K miles, but it was covered under our extended warranty. We had coils replaced at one point, and a couple of other repairs around the $300 mark. Regular oil changes and routine maintenance (brakes, trans. fluid, etc), this van has kept chugging along. Along with daily driving, we drove from Auburn, WA to B.C. Canada twice a week for 2 years (6 hours round trip), while hauling 2 drums, harnesses, 2 sets of bagpipes, and 4 teenagers, 2 adults. We averaged 22-24 hwy mpg

Used

rich, 03/27/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

The car is awesome for me. The interior space with rear seats removed makes this van a winner hauling stuff, camping out or whatever. It's been a very dependable car with plenty of pep and it is really well balanced, even with a full load, the car drives the same!

Too many mechanical problems

Jim, 01/26/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

The 3.0l engine and 5 speed gives the MPV a great drive. Fit and finish is good. But at 60,000 miles I have needed to replace ignition coils, have had numerous transmission problems and underside of the hood has rusted into swiss cheese. My MPV also seems to wreck rear tires, has a small coolant leak and the door locks don't work anymore. Exhaust fell apart at 40,000 miles. I expect to have problems with an older vehicle, but have never had problems like this with anything I've ever owned before. I love the car, but not as much as my mechanic.

A Good Pal

joe4prez, 12/02/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought our MPV new in 2002 and now have 82K miles. We've had a good experience with the van with very few issues. The only problems were replacing 3 coil packs at 65K miles and the fan module at 72K miles. Cost us about $500 for both. After 8 years the car is still solidly built, no electrical or mechanical issues, and no rusting. So far so good.

One of the worst

zzz, 12/04/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Shocked to see average consumer rating is 8.8. One if the worst ever owned. People must not own this vehicle for long, or drive it very much, otherwise how could you not have these persistent problems: coils, pcv hoses, fan control modules (all these have failed multiple times, some even after the recall work). Lesser frequent problem: tranny totally quit, front stabilizer links, control arms, wheel bearing, coolant reservoir cracked, intake bellow gone bad (too lean CEL), O2 sensor, catalytic converter below threshold, driver side window motor, flex pipe leak, rust everywhere. All these problems happened on an MPV bought new and religiously maintained.

