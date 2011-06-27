Used 2002 Mazda MPV Minivan Consumer Reviews

I Can't Complain wiz8mom , 09/01/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We purchased our MPV used in 2005 with about 45,000 miles on it. With an extended warranty, we paid total about $11,000. It now has 227,000 miles on it (365,000km). We had to have the transmission replaced at 95K miles, but it was covered under our extended warranty. We had coils replaced at one point, and a couple of other repairs around the $300 mark. Regular oil changes and routine maintenance (brakes, trans. fluid, etc), this van has kept chugging along. Along with daily driving, we drove from Auburn, WA to B.C. Canada twice a week for 2 years (6 hours round trip), while hauling 2 drums, harnesses, 2 sets of bagpipes, and 4 teenagers, 2 adults. We averaged 22-24 hwy mpg Report Abuse

Used rich , 03/27/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The car is awesome for me. The interior space with rear seats removed makes this van a winner hauling stuff, camping out or whatever. It's been a very dependable car with plenty of pep and it is really well balanced, even with a full load, the car drives the same! Report Abuse

Too many mechanical problems Jim , 01/26/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The 3.0l engine and 5 speed gives the MPV a great drive. Fit and finish is good. But at 60,000 miles I have needed to replace ignition coils, have had numerous transmission problems and underside of the hood has rusted into swiss cheese. My MPV also seems to wreck rear tires, has a small coolant leak and the door locks don't work anymore. Exhaust fell apart at 40,000 miles. I expect to have problems with an older vehicle, but have never had problems like this with anything I've ever owned before. I love the car, but not as much as my mechanic. Report Abuse

A Good Pal joe4prez , 12/02/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought our MPV new in 2002 and now have 82K miles. We've had a good experience with the van with very few issues. The only problems were replacing 3 coil packs at 65K miles and the fan module at 72K miles. Cost us about $500 for both. After 8 years the car is still solidly built, no electrical or mechanical issues, and no rusting. So far so good. Report Abuse