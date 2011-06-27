Used 1998 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/392.0 mi.257.4/336.6 mi.257.4/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG171515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.39.6 ft.39.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.33.4 in.33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.5 in.183.5 in.183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2600 lbs.2600 lbs.2600 lbs.
Curb weight3790 lbs.4120 lbs.4120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.
Height68.9 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rainforest Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Silent Silver Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • White
Research Similar Vehicles