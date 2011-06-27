Used 1991 Mazda MPV Consumer Reviews

Horriable engine Jennifer Hooten , 11/25/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The van is a piece of junk, the engine quality is horriable, when I start my vehicle it doesn't want to run and I have to let it warm up for 20 minutes before it will even go other wise it sputs and has absolutly no power, it will also die if I don't let it warm up Report Abuse

I love this car becky , 01/07/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just recently got my mazda but it has been a life saver. I have two kids (so far) and this van has made it possible for me to feel safe with my kids in the car, it has been a fun and reliable vehicle to have.

Why?! bee , 01/25/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a temporary replacement and drove it for three weeks. It has been in the auto shop ever since. The car would die on me just as i stopped at a gas station and would die on sharp turns. Do not, repeat, do not waste your money on this piece of junk.

MPV review batrat00 , 08/08/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very nice for a van, one of the best things about this van is that it is very reliable, one of the best cars I ever owned and surely one of the most reliable.