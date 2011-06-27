  1. Home
Used 1991 Mazda MPV Consumer Reviews

3.9
9 reviews
Horriable engine

Jennifer Hooten, 11/25/2003
The van is a piece of junk, the engine quality is horriable, when I start my vehicle it doesn't want to run and I have to let it warm up for 20 minutes before it will even go other wise it sputs and has absolutly no power, it will also die if I don't let it warm up

I love this car

becky, 01/07/2010
I just recently got my mazda but it has been a life saver. I have two kids (so far) and this van has made it possible for me to feel safe with my kids in the car, it has been a fun and reliable vehicle to have.

Why?!

bee, 01/25/2003
I bought this car as a temporary replacement and drove it for three weeks. It has been in the auto shop ever since. The car would die on me just as i stopped at a gas station and would die on sharp turns. Do not, repeat, do not waste your money on this piece of junk.

MPV review

batrat00, 08/08/2003
Very nice for a van, one of the best things about this van is that it is very reliable, one of the best cars I ever owned and surely one of the most reliable.

Good but not good on gas

Donald Boyd, 03/01/2003
I bought this used and it has been faithful in starting up every morning even on the cold days we've had. Have replaced normal things like the battery, and had some problems with the front brakes that required a caliber replacement, but since then no problem. This would have been better with a somewhat smaller engine but it has been VERY useful.

