2020 Mazda CX-9 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-9 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,508*
Total Cash Price
$44,779
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,271*
Total Cash Price
$60,144
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,322*
Total Cash Price
$43,901
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,644*
Total Cash Price
$61,900
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,864*
Total Cash Price
$60,583
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,695*
Total Cash Price
$45,657
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,017*
Total Cash Price
$63,656
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$805
|$832
|$862
|$891
|$4,168
|Maintenance
|$419
|$793
|$851
|$2,271
|$2,532
|$6,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$351
|$515
|$1,013
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,839
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,027
|Financing
|$2,408
|$1,937
|$1,433
|$898
|$324
|$7,000
|Depreciation
|$10,293
|$4,698
|$4,444
|$5,213
|$4,937
|$29,585
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,592
|$10,191
|$9,723
|$11,669
|$11,334
|$60,508
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-9 SUV Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$1,197
|$5,598
|Maintenance
|$563
|$1,064
|$1,143
|$3,050
|$3,400
|$9,220
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$197
|$471
|$692
|$1,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,470
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,722
|Financing
|$3,235
|$2,602
|$1,925
|$1,206
|$436
|$9,402
|Depreciation
|$13,825
|$6,310
|$5,969
|$7,002
|$6,631
|$39,737
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,628
|$13,688
|$13,059
|$15,673
|$15,223
|$81,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$411
|$777
|$834
|$2,226
|$2,482
|$6,730
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$505
|$993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,803
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,987
|Financing
|$2,361
|$1,899
|$1,405
|$880
|$318
|$6,863
|Depreciation
|$10,091
|$4,606
|$4,357
|$5,111
|$4,840
|$29,005
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,247
|$9,991
|$9,532
|$11,440
|$11,112
|$59,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$580
|$1,096
|$1,176
|$3,139
|$3,500
|$9,489
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$485
|$712
|$1,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,542
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,802
|Financing
|$3,329
|$2,678
|$1,981
|$1,241
|$448
|$9,677
|Depreciation
|$14,228
|$6,494
|$6,143
|$7,207
|$6,824
|$40,897
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,318
|$14,087
|$13,440
|$16,130
|$15,668
|$83,644
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-9 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$1,206
|$5,639
|Maintenance
|$567
|$1,072
|$1,151
|$3,072
|$3,425
|$9,287
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$475
|$697
|$1,370
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,488
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,742
|Financing
|$3,258
|$2,621
|$1,939
|$1,214
|$439
|$9,471
|Depreciation
|$13,926
|$6,356
|$6,013
|$7,053
|$6,679
|$40,027
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,801
|$13,788
|$13,154
|$15,787
|$15,335
|$81,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-9 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$4,249
|Maintenance
|$427
|$808
|$867
|$2,315
|$2,581
|$6,999
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$358
|$525
|$1,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,875
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,066
|Financing
|$2,455
|$1,975
|$1,461
|$915
|$331
|$7,138
|Depreciation
|$10,495
|$4,790
|$4,531
|$5,315
|$5,034
|$30,165
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,937
|$10,391
|$9,913
|$11,898
|$11,556
|$61,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 CX-9 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,183
|$1,225
|$1,267
|$5,925
|Maintenance
|$596
|$1,127
|$1,209
|$3,228
|$3,599
|$9,759
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$499
|$732
|$1,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,614
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,881
|Financing
|$3,423
|$2,754
|$2,037
|$1,276
|$461
|$9,951
|Depreciation
|$14,632
|$6,679
|$6,318
|$7,411
|$7,018
|$42,057
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,008
|$14,487
|$13,821
|$16,588
|$16,112
|$86,017
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 CX-9
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mazda CX-9 in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Mazda CX-9 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019