Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Having the right tools for the job
I cant help but notice a lot of complaints over the mazda b2300 trucks. i have owned mine for 6 years now. i have never had parts fall off randomly in this time. i drove my truck off the lot with 10 miles on the odometer i have tried burying it in 3 ft of mud. i towed a ford f150 out of the mud that day(stock b2300 is a limited slip 2 wd vehicle)i have driven the oregon dunes, and river roads.only got stuck twice ever.I have put the truck in a drift coarse made of dirt/ gravel. drag raced it, pulled boats, trailers, wood hauls and more. if your truck is falling apart you might consider a rig more specialized to your driving needs but i cant imagine my P.U. failing in reasonable circumstance.
Mazda trucks
As an owner of a 2004 B3000 dual sport, this is my seventh Mazda truck that I have owned, all of them new except one, which I traded in for my dual sport. None of these truck have given me any problems at all. I like the feel, comfort, and performance that Mazda builds. I have owned a 1997 Chevy Z-71 and had problems with the transmission, so I went back to Mazda and will not own any other make truck. Mazda makes a very reliable vehicle, and with the look of the dual sport, it is very attractive. Mine is silver and love every moment I get behind the wheel.
My Baby
Truck is great, just should have gotten a liner with it but thats my fault not theirs. I love this truck, Its a small reliable truck with enough space to hull pretty much what ever you want. Its fun to drive and has some get up and go for a four banger.
2005 madza b2300
this is a good little truck if you are not interested in serious power and durability.
Sponsored cars related to the B-Series Truck
Related Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner