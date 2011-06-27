Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Having the right tools for the job mazdamaniac , 03/03/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I cant help but notice a lot of complaints over the mazda b2300 trucks. i have owned mine for 6 years now. i have never had parts fall off randomly in this time. i drove my truck off the lot with 10 miles on the odometer i have tried burying it in 3 ft of mud. i towed a ford f150 out of the mud that day(stock b2300 is a limited slip 2 wd vehicle)i have driven the oregon dunes, and river roads.only got stuck twice ever.I have put the truck in a drift coarse made of dirt/ gravel. drag raced it, pulled boats, trailers, wood hauls and more. if your truck is falling apart you might consider a rig more specialized to your driving needs but i cant imagine my P.U. failing in reasonable circumstance. Report Abuse

Mazda trucks T. Weiss , 03/10/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful As an owner of a 2004 B3000 dual sport, this is my seventh Mazda truck that I have owned, all of them new except one, which I traded in for my dual sport. None of these truck have given me any problems at all. I like the feel, comfort, and performance that Mazda builds. I have owned a 1997 Chevy Z-71 and had problems with the transmission, so I went back to Mazda and will not own any other make truck. Mazda makes a very reliable vehicle, and with the look of the dual sport, it is very attractive. Mine is silver and love every moment I get behind the wheel.

My Baby jonjenn9699 , 05/17/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Truck is great, just should have gotten a liner with it but thats my fault not theirs. I love this truck, Its a small reliable truck with enough space to hull pretty much what ever you want. Its fun to drive and has some get up and go for a four banger.