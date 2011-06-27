Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Your basic truck Marshall Hill , 01/15/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The only options I purchased were automatic transmission and air. Everything else was standard right down to the rubber floor mats. This truck suits me perfectly. Reliable, good gas mileage and good looks for a work truck. Report Abuse

A Winner Tony , 08/09/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This truck is affordable, reliable, and a blast to drive. The performance is great and this little truck is powerful for its class. Exterior and interior design is fantastic and stylish. I can't say enough good things about this truck! Report Abuse

LEMON Terry W. , 03/17/2007 3 of 5 people found this review helpful The vehicle has left me stranded over and over. It is on its third fuel pump; the service dept has been appalling. The cab makes it difficult to back up because poor visibility. I would not recommend this product to anyone. As a consumer I am dissatisfied with the lack of concern Mazda corp. has shown. Can you say Lemon! Report Abuse

Plain truck for real men bubaris , 03/27/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Needed a work truck. Got it and more. 5-speed, AMFM, cruise, split rear window, rear bumper, bed liner in a simple truck. Bench seat is a real winnder. Rides and handles like a truck.. do we have a problem here? Reliable, long warranty. Choose over its twin, the Ford Ranger for a better price and longer warranty. Report Abuse