  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Truck
  4. Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck
  5. Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 B-Series Truck
5(40%)4(50%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a review
See all B-Series Trucks for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,320 - $6,194
Used B-Series Truck for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Your basic truck

Marshall Hill, 01/15/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The only options I purchased were automatic transmission and air. Everything else was standard right down to the rubber floor mats. This truck suits me perfectly. Reliable, good gas mileage and good looks for a work truck.

Report Abuse

A Winner

Tony, 08/09/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck is affordable, reliable, and a blast to drive. The performance is great and this little truck is powerful for its class. Exterior and interior design is fantastic and stylish. I can't say enough good things about this truck!

Report Abuse

LEMON

Terry W., 03/17/2007
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

The vehicle has left me stranded over and over. It is on its third fuel pump; the service dept has been appalling. The cab makes it difficult to back up because poor visibility. I would not recommend this product to anyone. As a consumer I am dissatisfied with the lack of concern Mazda corp. has shown. Can you say Lemon!

Report Abuse

Plain truck for real men

bubaris, 03/27/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Needed a work truck. Got it and more. 5-speed, AMFM, cruise, split rear window, rear bumper, bed liner in a simple truck. Bench seat is a real winnder. Rides and handles like a truck.. do we have a problem here? Reliable, long warranty. Choose over its twin, the Ford Ranger for a better price and longer warranty.

Report Abuse

Great!

Great!!, 10/29/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This little truck will get you from A to B with no problems. That is what I bought it for...that's what it does. It was pre-owned but sure looks and feels like new!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all B-Series Trucks for sale

Related Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles