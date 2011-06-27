Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Your basic truck
The only options I purchased were automatic transmission and air. Everything else was standard right down to the rubber floor mats. This truck suits me perfectly. Reliable, good gas mileage and good looks for a work truck.
A Winner
This truck is affordable, reliable, and a blast to drive. The performance is great and this little truck is powerful for its class. Exterior and interior design is fantastic and stylish. I can't say enough good things about this truck!
LEMON
The vehicle has left me stranded over and over. It is on its third fuel pump; the service dept has been appalling. The cab makes it difficult to back up because poor visibility. I would not recommend this product to anyone. As a consumer I am dissatisfied with the lack of concern Mazda corp. has shown. Can you say Lemon!
Plain truck for real men
Needed a work truck. Got it and more. 5-speed, AMFM, cruise, split rear window, rear bumper, bed liner in a simple truck. Bench seat is a real winnder. Rides and handles like a truck.. do we have a problem here? Reliable, long warranty. Choose over its twin, the Ford Ranger for a better price and longer warranty.
Great!
This little truck will get you from A to B with no problems. That is what I bought it for...that's what it does. It was pre-owned but sure looks and feels like new!
