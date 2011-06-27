Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Little work horse and play toy work and play , 10/25/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I beat the hell out of this truck and I have put it in place that I shouldn't be. The 4wd has never let me down. For a mid sized truck the payload is great. I treat this truck like a truck. Work work work and it gives gives and gives. I have never asked it to do something and it was not able to do it. Oh yeah it is also a great fun truck to drive. It has taken me fishing many many times. I really enjoy driving this truck. It is fun and I really look forward to driving it. I car pool and I take turns driving from week to week and I get excited about driving cause I get to drive my truck. Get a Mazda b3000 you will not regret it Report Abuse

Excellent truck steven kenske , 05/07/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The B-2500 series is a very good truck. I bought the truck new (in 2000) and have had it since. I have over 133,000 miles on my truck. It is very dependable. I just had my clutch replaced, but other than that, the truck is in top form. the exterior is in good shape to since I still have the original paint job. Highly recommended!

Great Truck mundo939 , 04/20/2011 5 of 7 people found this review helpful My truck has 225,000 miles with very poor maintenance, Its my daily work vehicle and it never caused to me any big problem, just wear parts replacement some engine sensors but engine never opened. Great truck for the price, I recommend it to everybody.

Good truck, but jimkeith , 04/05/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great little truck with a couple of exceptions. My dealer told me it would handle my boat. Yes but at what price? 10 mpg. pulling the boat,and maybe 50 mph on any kind of hill (2200 lbs). The owners manual says 3500 towing. It is no where near that in real life. Also the gas mileage is not great @ 18 mpg.empty and that is with a bed cover.