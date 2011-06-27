  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 626
  4. Used 1997 Mazda 626
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Mazda 626 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 626
5(27%)4(40%)3(18%)2(15%)1(0%)
3.8
55 reviews
Write a review
See all 626s for sale
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,865
Used 626 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2nd used Mazda-still happy

Nebraska, 06/20/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought them ('95 & '97) as School Cars, although Dad drives 'em too! Fun, Zippy, fuel efficient cars! $1,000 paid for 97. LX 4 cyl 5 speed, 180,000 miles--needs some TLC /body work, tires, brakes--but solid, no rust, and runs great. 1995 Mazda still going strong and at College with Oldest Son. This one (1997) has a Sunroof, all the trims, and runs really well. Simple design. Don't know why Mazda doesn't bring this model back--simple, inexpensive, frugal car. They'd sell more than they did in the 90's. Good road car--despite small stature--here in the Mid-west.

Report Abuse

A nightmare to remember!

christian6657, 05/12/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I was given the car when it had only 37k miles on it now the car is only 52k miles and I've replaced the alternator about 3 times after being left in the middle of the streets several times, the transmission is leaking rivers of red oil, the axis is been always a problem and each day is worse and worse and the car's engine is always getting hot. Each time I try to correct the problem, it comes back like 2 months later. I've spent 1000s of dollars in fixing this car and NOTHING. In fact, I'll never buy a Mazda again in my life, this is a true disaster. Seriously, stay away from the 626!

Report Abuse

my mazda 626

marv, 04/15/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Not happy with car mechanically despite it being well maintained. Transmission went at 45K miles, numerous other repairs needed, even while in warranty.

Report Abuse

The best out there for money..

rezamarand, 04/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I agree that this car is great for some and not so great for others. It's very comfortable, stylish, but too flat. It was the best out there for my money at time. My 1997 has a manual transmission, I used to have a 1992 protege with Auto transmission, although I never had any problem with the transmission, I decided get a manual. It's a bit noisy, maybe because of exhuast link, but not annoying. I feel that either the body is too heavy (which is) or the engine is not powerful enough or both. I love to drive fast, but I have to change my habit with this one, which is good!! In overal, I love my car and I'll keep buying Mazdas, if they intend to improve

Report Abuse

Great Car!

mazdadriver, 05/31/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car. I have never had any major problems with it. It has been totally reliable. Starts right up, has lots of power with the V6, tight turns, etc. I bought the fully loaded car (except CD) and it has been wonderful.

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 626s for sale

Related Used 1997 Mazda 626 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles